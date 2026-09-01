Josh Pate Ranks No. 1 Quarterback in College Football Ahead of Week 1

Heading into week 1 of the college football campaign, one topic springing eternal is the superiority of various QB possibilities. A season ago, the world seemed mostly certain that Texas's Arch Manning would take the nation by fire. This season, Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and Oregon signal caller Dante Moore are among the favorites for top QB selection (and possibly, Heisman Trophy candidacy). But college football analyst Josh Pate went a different direction in choosing his top college QB.

Pate's Top Passer

Pate defined his choice in terms of the production that he expects from the relevant QB and unveiled a surprise choice in Miami QB Darian Mensah. Mensah transferred over from Duke and the controversy surrounding his transfer may overshadown his expected production on the field-- although not for Pate.

"I love everything about this situation," Pate said of the quickly-aligned marriage of Mensah and Miami. "I love him as a player. I love the syste, he's in. I love his surroundings.... Miami could run the ball to win the game if they need to. They could play defense to win a game if they need to. So there's not going to be too much weight put on his shoulders and yet he's fully capable of carrying them for any length of time if he needed to."

Mensah's Journey to Stardom

Miami star Darian Mensah earned Josh Pate's top QB nod heading into Week 1. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah is on his third school in three seasons. He began at Tulane under now-Florida head coach Jon Sumrall. An under-the-radar recruit who won Tulane's starting job, Mensah passed for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns there in 2024. He then transferred to Duke for 2025, where he passed for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Mensah's choice to transfer next to Miami was controversial-- Duke fought the move with allegations of tampering by Miami frequently being raised. But ultimately, Mensah will QB the Hurricanes in 2026, and with him under center, Pate sees the Hurricanes as a power and Mensah as a Heisman Trophy contender.

Other Top Pate-Picked Passers

Among the other top passers singles out by Pate at the top of his list were Ole Miss returnee Trinidad Chambliss, who like Mensah, rose from obscurity to college football stardom after transferring in to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State. Chambliss began the season as a back-up, but ended it having led the Rebels to the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame's returning star CJ Carr was another player high on Pate's list at third. Carr starred as a frosh in South Bend and figures to have the Irish around the College Football Playoff discussion all season long in 2026.