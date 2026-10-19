College Football World Congratulating David Pollack After Personal News

Former college football star turned analyst David Pollack has plenty of experience dealing with the trevails of his own health. A 2006 neck injury forced Pollack into an early retirement from football. But it wasn't Pollack's health that's had the college football personality concerned-- it's his wife. But he shared some good news that drew plenty of serious congratuations.

Update on my Babydoll. Man I hope this encourages someone in the battle today. Thank you isn’t enough to all of you that have been praying for us. No greater gift you can give someone.



Her oncologist called me Friday during our HS football game. He left a voicemail that said… — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 18, 2026

Pollack's wife, Lindsey, has been an important part of his life since high school, when the two were sweethearts. They have two children together. In 2025, Lindsey was diagnosed with brain cancer. She has reportedly undergone three brain surgeries for her cancer, with the most recent coming last month.

Given the good news and the high standing Pollack, who was employed at ESPN for nearly a decade and a half, enjoys, there were plenty of positive vibes circulating online after the good news about Lindsey.

Reactions to Pollack's Message

Fellow college football analyst Josh Pate shared a celebratory take.

BOOOOOOOOOOOM — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) October 18, 2026

On3 analyst David Cone of Crain and Cone also dropped in a thought on Pollack's report.

Praise God!!! — David Cone (@davidadamcone) October 18, 2026

Former quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky also shared his sentiments.

🙏🙏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 18, 2026

Sean Salisbury, another QB/analyst, also checked in on the good news.

This is such great news and a blessing 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️ — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) October 18, 2026

Add NFL Draft and fantasy football analyst Field Yates to the chorus of grateful reactions.

Amazing news 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2026

Pollack's Story

David Pollack was a superstar linebacker at Georgia, winning SEC Player of the Year honors as a defender in 2002 and 2004. He was a first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, but was in just his second year when he sustained th eneck injury which ultimately forced him to retire from football.

Within a few months, Pollack had emerged in the world of sports talk radio. He soon began working first for CBS and then subsequently for ESPN as a college football analyst. In 2020, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and in 2023, he left his position with ESPN.

Since then, Pollack has established the See Ball, Get Ball podcast where he still shares his college football insights. He has also followed some non-football goals, establishing a nutritional business that partners with several non-profits and also running a nutrition store in Georgia.