College GameDay Kicker Earns Pat McAfee's Respect After $1 Million Kick

Make that another million that Pat McAfee will have to pony up on College GameDay.

ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show returned to Boise State for the first time since 2010 on Saturday, and the blue turf delivered pure drama.

This weekend, McAfee’s weekly “Kicking Is Easy” contest saw local contestant Easton Hanson step up and drill a clean 33-yard field goal on his first attempt, winning $1 million live on national TV.

EASTON FOR ONE MILLION DOLLARS



SLOW CLAP



WHAT A KICK



UNBELIEVABLE #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/qG2Tqoshpd pic.twitter.com/PSkIaZRbN1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2026

The segment has become one of the show’s signature moments, offering fans a chance at life-changing money for making what amounts to an extra-point distance kick amid the chaos of the GameDay set and a usually-raucous crowd.

Vander Esch Sets the Stage for Charity

Before Hanson’s attempt, former Boise State and NFL star Leighton Vander Esch took his own shots. After an initial miss, coaches including Chuck Pagano helped dial him in.

Vander Esch then converted, securing a $1 million donation to Make-A-Wish. The dual success — first to charity, then the big student prize — lit up the early-morning atmosphere at Boise State.

McAfee’s reaction captured the moment perfectly: a slow clap followed by pure disbelief at how pure Hanson’s kick looked.

Part of a Another Big Payout Season

McAfee’s contest has already handed millions, with this year’s total already soaring past previous highs.

Hanson’s make continues a stretch of successful kicks that has made the segment appointment viewing for fans who show up early hoping for a chance in “the pit.”

What It Means in Boise

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For Hanson, the payday is obviously transformative.

For Boise State, the GameDay visit highlighted a strong Pac-12 contender hosting Oregon State later in the day, with the kicking contest giving the crowd an unforgettable highlight before kickoff.

In a season where the contest has already changed several students’ lives and supported major charities, Saturday’s double success in Boise stood out as one of the cleanest and most celebratory editions yet.

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