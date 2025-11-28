Coveted $15 million college football coach named "Plan B' for LSU
LSU made the decision to fire head coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, only one day after a blowout loss to Texas A&M. It's been just over a month and multiple names have been linked to the opening in Baton Rouge.
Most media members have predicted Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to be the next head coach at LSU, but he's one of the most coveted names in college football right now. Kiffin has also received interest from Florida, Auburn, and even the NFL.
So what will LSU do if Kiffin takes another job, or even decides to stay at Ole Miss?
According to CBS Sports, the Bayou Bengals may not have to look very far for their next head coach.
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall was named the "Plan B" for LSU if the Tigers fail to secure Lane Kiffin.
Sumrall has been one of the hottest names of this year's coaching cycle after successful stints at Troy and Tulane. In his two seasons with the Trojans, he led the program to back-to-back Sun Belt championships, finishing 23-4 overall. He was also named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2022.
Sumrall's success followed him to Tulane, where he was named the head coach in 2024. In his first season, he led the Green Wave to a 9-5 overall record and an appearance in the AAC Championship game.
After his first year, Sumrall signed an extension with Tulane, but the details of that extension were not made public. He was already signed through 2029 with an annual salary near $3 million.
This season, Tulane is currently 9-2 overall (6-1 AAC), including wins over Northwestern and Memphis. The Green Wave hosts Charlotte this weekend, and a win would secure their spot in the AAC Championship game for the second consecutive season.
It would be a much-anticipated return to the SEC for Sumrall, who played linebacker at Kentucky from 2002-04. He also served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss in 2018, before returning to Kentucky in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Wildcats, serving as the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Sumrall has also been linked to other openings in the SEC, including Florida and Auburn. He's currently the favorite to be the next head coach at Auburn, replacing Hugh Freeze, who was fired on Nov. 2.
It remains to be seen if the Tigers can pull Kiffin out of Oxford. If things fall apart, don't be surprised if LSU makes a move for one of the biggest rising stars in the coaching ranks, who only coaches 80 miles away from Baton Rouge.