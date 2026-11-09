Danny Kanell Calls Out Controversial Officiating After Miami-Notre Dame Game

Danny Kanell isn’t buying the outrage over Elija Lofton’s would-be touchdown, as the SiriusXM host and former Florida State quarterback took aim at fans who believe officials robbed Miami in its 31-24 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday.

“If you want to sound dumb...argue that it was a horrible call by the refs against Elijah Lofton at the end of the Notre Dame vs Miami game. Even dumber? Post a screenshot of 2 feet in bounds with football in hands!” Kanell wrote on X on Sunday. “If you want to sound smart ...say they got the call right but you hate the rules on what is a catch or not.”

What happened on Elija Lofton’s fourth-down catch

Oh look…..it’s ANOTHER expert on officiating saying it was NOT a catch. https://t.co/F7yVSS0LoT — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 8, 2026

Trailing by seven, Miami faced fourth-and-6 from the Notre Dame 18 with under four minutes left when quarterback Darian Mensah found Lofton in the corner of the end zone. The tight end got both feet down, but Notre Dame safety Luke Talich knocked the ball loose as Lofton stepped out of bounds.

Officials ruled the pass incomplete, replay upheld the call and Notre Dame took over on downs with 3:36 to play. Lofton finished with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, including a 41-yard grab that set up the drive.

Why Gene Steratore and Terry McAulay say it wasn’t a catch

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) makes a catch attempt defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Luke Talich (28) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former NFL referee Gene Steratore broke down the play for CBS Sports and said the end zone doesn’t change the standard. “The process of the catch and making a catch complete is the same in the end zone as it is in the field of play,” Steratore said.

Steratore said Lofton had possession and both feet in bounds but didn’t hold the ball long enough to finish the catch. “If you watch this play in real time, it’s an incomplete pass,” Steratore said. “It’s too quick.”

Kanell quote-posted the breakdown with more sarcasm: “Oh look.....it’s ANOTHER expert on officiating saying it was NOT a catch.”

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay, also a former NFL referee, reached the same verdict during the broadcast. “He does not have the ball long enough to perform an act common to the game. You see him bobble it just a little bit before the ball gets knocked out. It’s incomplete,” McAulay said.

The college rulebook requires a receiver to keep control long enough to make a common football move, such as pitching the ball, advancing it or warding off an opponent.

Mario Cristobal blasts officials, then softens his stance

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami coach Mario Cristobal saw a touchdown. “I’m really, really disappointed that they negated Elija Lofton’s touchdown with two hands on the ball and two feet inbounds,” Cristobal said. “Like we told our team before we left Miami, do not leave it in the hands of the officials because that’s what you’re going to get out here.”

Cristobal later turned the focus back on his own team. “I’m beyond upset, but that’s not the way to go here,” Cristobal said. “I need to be mature and professional about it, be very honest about my opinion on it. But not pointing any fingers except at ourselves, and go get better.”

Miami had plenty to point at. The Hurricanes trailed 24-3 in the third quarter before Mensah threw all three of his touchdown passes in the second half, and they played without star receiver Malachi Toney, who had ankle surgery during the week.

What the loss means for Miami and Notre Dame

Fans are seen on the field after Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Miami Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami fell from No. 1 to No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25, while 8-1 Notre Dame jumped to No. 3. The Irish entered the weekend No. 11 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and the committee releases its second set Tuesday night.

The result also avenged Notre Dame’s 27-24 loss to Miami last season, a game ESPN’s Greg McElroy pointed to when he predicted the Irish would hand the Hurricanes their first loss.

Miami hosts Duke on Saturday, while Notre Dame turns its attention to Boston College.