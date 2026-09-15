David Pollack Officially Turns His Back on College Football Powerhouse After Upset Loss

"See Ball Get Ball" host David Pollack is dropping his preseason national championship pick after Oregon lost 39-31 at Oklahoma State, a Week 2 upset that sent the Ducks tumbling 15 spots in the Associated Press Top 25.

Pollack picked Oregon to beat Texas for the national championship before the season, but he told co-host Brent Rollins he's done with the Ducks. "I'm off the Oregon train," Pollack said. "Out. I'm out on them."

Dante Moore and Oregon's running game

"Are they like the Penn State or Clemson team in 2025?" Rollins asked. "You're already putting them there." Penn State and Clemson started last season No. 2 and No. 4 in the AP poll, and both finished in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Pollack blamed Oregon's running game, not quarterback Dante Moore.

"I'm jumping off. Dante Moore is a really good quarterback, and he's got really good weapons," Pollack said. "But man, the balance really made them super hard to stop. It makes Dante Moore go to the next level. They don't have any balance. They can't run the football. So I'm ready to do it now."

Oregon ran 30 times for 90 yards in Stillwater. Moore completed 14 of 29 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma State outgained the Ducks 554-281.

What went wrong on fourth-and-8?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon trailed 36-31 with under seven minutes left when coach Dan Lanning kept his offense on the field on fourth-and-8 from the Oregon 33. Moore rolled right, couldn't find an open receiver and threw incomplete. The play ended in a turnover on downs, and the Cowboys converted a field goal on the next drive for a 39-31 lead.

"If I needed any more evidence to do it now, how about fourth-and-8 in your own territory?" Pollack said. "You're down five. It's 36-31. Oklahoma State's up. Not only do you run a play, you're not even really that organized. It was absolutely a disaster. I can say it right now. I'm out. It's not going to turn around."

"I think you have to be aggressive in those moments, especially when you're not having success, to keep it going," Lanning said after the game. "If it works, it works. If it doesn't, then you create short fields."

Oregon falls in AP Top 25

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks' loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon dropped from No. 6 to No. 21 in the AP poll. The Ducks started the season at No. 2, and this is their lowest ranking since 2022, Lanning's first year in Eugene.

Oklahoma State went 1-11 last season and lost 24-10 to Tulsa in Week 1. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and ran for 109 more in the win.

Oregon hosts Portland State on Friday before opening Big Ten play at USC on Sept. 26.