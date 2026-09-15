Kirk Herbstreit Senses Internal Tension at College Football Powerhouse After Week 2 Loss

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wonders if something is wrong inside the Oregon program after the Ducks lost 39-31 at Oklahoma State in Week 2, one week after the Cowboys fell 24-10 to Tulsa.

Herbstreit raised the concern on "Nonstop with Kirk and Joey," the podcast he hosts with his former Ohio State teammate and ESPN colleague Joey Galloway. "Right now, I don't know if something's going on internally," Herbstreit said.

Kirk Herbstreit questions Oregon's fundamentals

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked by Oklahoma State defensive end Keviyan Huddleston as the Oregon Ducks go on to lose against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State outgained Oregon 554 to 281, and the Ducks ran for just 90 yards on 30 carries. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore completed 14 of 29 passes and was sacked four times.

"They couldn't stop Oklahoma State running or throwing," Herbstreit said. "I don't know if it's one of those things where you're always thinking, 'Oh, we're playing Oklahoma State or we're playing Boise. Let's go for an 80-yard touchdown on every play.' And they're kind of getting away from the fundamentals."

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards and a score.

"The thing that's surprising me is not the lack of continuity on offense, but this defense giving up 27 to Boise State and now 39 to Oklahoma State, over 500 yards of offense," the "College GameDay" analyst said. "That is the most shocking thing to me."

How did Dan Lanning respond?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The score was closer than it really was because it wasn't close in a lot of ways," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. "We got our ass kicked in a lot of areas."

Lanning said he doesn't think his players looked too far ahead. Still, he wants changes in practice. "I think there has to be a higher temperament in practice, a higher level of focus in practice for us to be able to execute," he said, per 247Sports.

The Oregon boss also defended offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. Both were promoted after Will Stein became Kentucky's head coach and Tosh Lupoi took over at California. Asked if he's second-guessing the promotions, Lanning said, "That's the easy thing to say if you're watching."

Pass rusher Teitum Tuioti, the only Ducks player who spoke to reporters, questioned the team's mindset. "Going into the season, maybe we were too lackadaisical," Tuioti said, per ESPN. "Maybe we were reading our press clippings too much."

Oregon Ducks schedule after Oklahoma State

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Galloway said he doesn't have confidence Oregon will turn things around. "We haven't seen anything in this season that would make you believe that this is just sort of a bad game," Galloway said. "Now I actually have to see it to believe it."

The Ducks dropped from No. 6 to No. 21 in the AP Top 25. They host 0-3 Portland State on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Oregon opens Big Ten play at USC on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.