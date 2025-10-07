David Pollack calls out Steve Sarkisian amid Arch Manning’s struggles
The pressure surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has reached a breaking point, and David Pollack isn’t letting head coach Steve Sarkisian off the hook. During Monday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack delivered a pointed critique of Sarkisian’s leadership as Texas falters under sky-high expectations.
Pollack said national attention has unfairly turned Manning into a target, but he insisted that Sarkisian bears at least some of the responsibility for his quarterback’s uneven play and the team’s broader shortcomings. With Texas reeling from a disappointing loss to the Florida Gators, Pollack framed the program’s struggles as a reflection of coaching, not just quarterback inconsistency.
He emphasized that Sarkisian’s record in big games is part of a larger issue, noting that Texas has yet to live up to its immense resources and talent.
Pollack Questions Sarkisian’s Record and Leadership
Pollack cited hard numbers in his critique, highlighting that Sarkisian is just 2–8 against top-10 opponents during his tenure in Austin. “He is 5–18 versus top-10 teams all time. Nine and 15 in one-score games,” Pollack said. “That’s not good. I would argue he is playing with more talent than, or equal to, the teams he faces a lot of the time.”
While Manning’s performance has drawn heavy criticism, Pollack stressed that coaching is ultimately accountable for quarterback development and offensive execution. “Whose job is it to get him to play well? It’s the coach’s job,” he said. “It’s the offensive play-caller’s job.”
Pollack credited defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and the defense as “really solid,” but said the offensive line and preparation have not matched that level. Florida, which ranked last in the Power Four in sack and pressure percentage entering the game, pressured Manning on 62 percent of his dropbacks.
That, Pollack argued, reflected poor offensive design and failure to address roster needs in the transfer portal. “They did not go for a lot of offensive linemen,” he said. “Their offensive line is not very good if you watched a week ago.”
Texas Faces a Defining Red River Rivalry Test in Week 7
Looking ahead, Pollack identified the upcoming matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners as a pivotal moment for Texas. “Oklahoma–Texas was going to be a much bigger game, but Texas fumbled that a bit,” he said, calling the Red River Rivalry a chance for Oklahoma to “bury Texas in recruiting” if the Sooners win behind a backup quarterback.
Oklahoma starter John Mateer is sidelined with a hand injury, leaving Michael Hawkins Jr. to lead the Sooners. Even so, Pollack noted that Oklahoma’s pressure-oriented defense under Brent Venables presents a daunting challenge for Manning, who has struggled under duress.
Pollack also questioned whether Sarkisian’s role as offensive play-caller may need to change, suggesting he could benefit from adopting a CEO-style approach similar to Ohio State’s Ryan Day. “Right now there is not a lot of success,” Pollack said. “Moving forward, he might have to do what Ryan Day did, relieve offensive play-calling duties.”
Pollack ended by underscoring that while Manning has become a lightning rod for criticism, the larger story is Texas’s underachievement relative to its resources. “Arch does not have anybody playing great around him,” he said. “They have to coach it better.”
The Longhorns will look to rebound when they face the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.