Arch Manning Gives Harsh Self-Assessment After Five-Touchdown Performance
Texas quarterback Arch Manning was quick to take accountability after his underwhelming performance in the Longhorns' Week 1 loss to the defending-champion Ohio State Buckeyes, in which he turned the ball over once and looked uneven throughout.
But Manning rebounded in a big way on Saturday against San Jose State, firing four touchdown passes and running for another score in the Longhorns' 38-7 win. So, surely Manning would grade himself better than he did this past week, right?
Not so fast.
Manning, speaking to reporters after the victory, was quick to label his play as "sloppy", citing areas where he he felt he could improve.
"A lot to work on," Manning said. "I thought it was sloppy for my part. Can't turn the ball over in the red area. I've got to play better. I think all around, it was a little sloppy."
Manning went 19-of-30 for 295 yards and the four touchdowns, adding the 20-yard scamper for a score. But the sophomore signal-caller did toss a bad red-zone interception, in which he was pressured in the pocket and threw up a prayer towards the end zone, where three San Jose State defenders lurked.
While Manning may not have been moved by his play, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was impressed.
"I thought today was a by-product of the week of work," Sarkisian said. "He played aggressive throughout the week. He studied the game plan. He knew exactly what we were trying to do, and I thought today he played more of his style. He extended plays, used his legs, scrambles for a touchdown. That's the style of player that he is."
Just as Manning's Week 1 performance needed the context that it came against arguably the best team in the country, this week's effort also needs the context that it came against an unranked nonconference opponent. But Manning's even-keeled attitude will serve him well as he and the Longhorns continue to work through the "growing pains" that Sarkisian mentioned the team is weathering in Manning's first full year as the program's starter.
Manning and the Longhorns will take on UTEP next Saturday.