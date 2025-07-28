Deion Sanders cured of bladder cancer, Coach Prime reveals in bombshell health update
Deion Sanders fought and won a battle against an aggressive cancerous tumor on his bladder this offseason, and has been medically cleared after doctors removed the tumor, the Colorado head coach said.
Sanders’ medical team has confirmed that the cancer is completely gone, and he will be able to return to his coaching duties ahead of the 2025 season.
“The process wasn’t easy,” he said. “You saw all that bull junk that transpired on draft day, it wasn’t just that. I had a surgery coming up.
“My sons to this day don’t know what transpired. I just told them something with my foot again, because I wanted them to focus on making the team and not focus on dad. So they really don’t know.”
As part of the treatment, Sanders said he underwent 14 surgeries to combat the issue, including the removal of his bladder, indicating the severity of the condition in his case.
“Men, everybody, get checked out, because if it wasn’t for me, and get tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled on this,” he said.
“Make sure you get the right care. Because without wonderful people like this, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today, because it grew so expeditiously, I could say, but please get yourself checked out.”
Sanders joked that he’ll have to make some serious life changes as a result of the operations.
“I’m gonna be transparent: I can’t pee like I used to pee,” he said.
“It’s totally different. I cannot control... I get up and go to the bathroom already four or five times a night, but then I’m sitting up there waking up... I’m making a joke out of it, but it’s real. Like, it is real. It is real. It is real.”
He added: “So if you see a porta potty on the sideline, it’s real. Okay, I’m just telling you right now, you’re gonna see it. You’re gonna see it at practice. You’re gonna see one because it is unbelievable.”
Concerns around Sanders’ health have been a talking point this offseason after the Buffaloes’ head coach was notably out of the public eye over the last several months.
Questions around his health took a turn early this week, when it was revealed that Sanders made a will in May out of a concern that he may not live much longer.
Now it looks like those fears have been put aside after undergoing months of treatment, and Coach Prime is ready to return to the sideline in 2025.
“I always knew I was going to coach again,” Sanders said.
“I was always going to coach. It was never in my spirit or heart that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again.”
