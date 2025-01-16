Deion Sanders would take Cowboys job if offered: report
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders “would almost certainly accept” an offer from Jerry Jones to become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, according to veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder.
And not only is Coach Prime apparently interested, but people around the coach are encouraging him to take the position and that Jones is also “enamored” of the idea, Werder added.
Sanders appeared to emerge as a candidate to become the Cowboys’ next head coach after it was revealed he and Jones spoke about the position in a recent phone call.
That call became public shortly after the Cowboys and former head coach Mike McCarthy agreed to part ways, and Fox Sports reported that there was mutual interest between Prime and America’s Team.
For his part, Sanders did confirm the phone call took place and that he was intrigued by the conversation he had with Jones and at the idea of leading the Cowboys franchise.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful and it’s intriguing,” Sanders said to ESPN.
“I love Jerry and I believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”
Amid all the speculation and rumors, there’s still nothing set in place between the two.
Despite all the talk, the Cowboys and Sanders have not scheduled an official in-person interview about the position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
But “the conversations will continue,” Schefter noted on ESPN.
“Deion said to me he’s intrigued with the job, and clearly, Jerry Jones is intrigued, too. Those two men know each other so well. They don’t have to have a lot of conversations,” Schefter said.
While everyone is busy intrigued by the idea, the Cowboys have been setting up formal interviews with other candidates not named Deion Sanders to replace McCarthy.
Still, the prospect of Prime returning to Dallas is too interesting to not entertain.
Especially considering a cryptic message Schefter says he received from a high-level NFL exec.
“I can’t help but think of, about 16, 17 months ago, I had an NFL general manager call me up and said, ‘I want you to write this down right now: the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is going to be Deion Sanders. Take it to the bank because of the respect that exists between Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones and vice versa,’” Schefter said.
Sanders has stated repeatedly that he intends to stay with the Colorado program and help build it back into a national contender.
So far, that project has gone well after he improved from his 4-8 debut in 2023 to a 9-4 effort in 2024 that saw the Buffaloes briefly in the Big 12 title picture late in the season.
Key to that effort was the play of eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the two-way player at defensive back and wide receiver.
Sanders’ own sons were also prominent in that improvement: his son, Shedeur, quarterbacked the team to one of the nation’s most productive offenses.
And another son, defensive back Shilo, was also an important piece of that puzzle.
But now all three of those players are getting ready to leave Colorado and enter the NFL Draft, where they’ll all be highly-coveted prospects for teams to choose from.
And while Sanders said that he intends to stay at Colorado, he did also leave a hint that there’s one exception he would take into consideration.
“The only way I would consider, is to coach my sons,” he told Good Morning America. “Not son. Sons.”
The apparent interest between Sanders and Jones could suggest there’s another exception the coach would consider, but until anything happens, it’s all just talk.
