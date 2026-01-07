Three major college football programs closing in on 1,000-yard Big 12 RB

The NCAA transfer portal opened on Friday, January 2. Since then, over 2,000 college football players have officially entered the portal, with fewer than a quarter of them already committing or signing with new schools.

If the past few days are any indication, this cycle is going to be filled with plenty of chaos. New names are still popping up in the portal as entries can continue through January 16.

After entering the transfer database on Tuesday, one proven running back has swiftly set up a trio of visits to programs in the SEC and Big Ten.

Veteran Running Back Out Of Big 12 Schedules Multiple Visits

According to ESPN's Max Olson, Baylor redshirt sophomore running back Bryson Washington is scheduled to visit Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and Auburn.

The Badgers are retooling their backfield after not having a single rusher cross 400 yards last season. Meanwhile, the Aggies and Tigers are looking to build around Rueben Owens II and Jeremiah Cobb, respectively.

Notably, Wisconsin has landed a commitment from former Iowa State running back Abu Sama III, who has totaled over 1,900 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career.

In 2025, Washington started all 12 games for Baylor, recording 154 rushes for 788 yards and 6 touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 93 yards and another score. He had three consecutive games with 100+ yards in September, including 135 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in a 42-7 victory against Samford.

Washington had a breakout campaign with the Bears in 2024. He put up 175 carries for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns, setting a new school record for rushing yards by a freshman. Washington also caught 22 passes for 217 yards and another touchdown. In just 11 starts, he had five games of 100+ yards. He crossed the century mark in four of his final appearances of the season.

The Texas native put together his best performance of the season against TCU in November of 2024. In a 37-34 victory, Washington rushed 26 times for 196 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Washington stands at 6-foot, 216 pounds. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

