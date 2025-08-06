DJ Lagway injury update: Florida QB's status in fall football camp
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has continued to get better after missing the first two days of the team’s fall football camp with a calf injury, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.
Lagway is 75 to 80 percent healthy, according to the report.
As part of that progress, Lagway has been throwing to wide receivers and tight ends, but he notably has not been a full participant in the Gators’ camp thus far.
Lagway’s still relatively-limited participation in Florida’s football camp is not considered to be out of concern for the injury, as much as coaches wanting to be careful and avoid any regress in the quarterback’s recovery process.
DJ Lagway injury concerns
Late last month, it was reported that Lagway was wearing a walking boot as a result of what was called a lower body injury, but it was not believed that the ailment was a long-term concern for him.
Lagway was limited in Florida’s spring football activities and did not throw the ball during that time, instead focusing on mobility and leg work, hand offs to running backs, and communication with other quarterbacks and play-calling in team drills.
“Training has been amazing. I’ve been working. I’m actually getting better at doing that, just trying to get back to throwing the ball,” Lagway said at SEC Media Days this year.
“I’ve been working on mechanics that’s going to help my accuracy this year, help my decision making. It’s been great. I’m just excited to get out there with the guys.”
Lagway as Gators' QB1
Lagway started seven games as a true freshman for Florida last season, thrust into QB1 duties after veteran Graham Mertz was lost for the year to an injury against Tennessee.
Lagway went 6-1 for the Gators down the stretch, leading the team to four straight victories, including two signature wins against ranked SEC rivals LSU and Ole Miss.
He passed for 1,915 yards and scored 12 touchdowns against 9 interceptions, but also dealt with those lingering injury problems in that time.
Lagway was carted off the field against rival Georgia after sustaining a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the rest of that contest and another game after that.
Given how well the Gators’ offense responded when Lagway was under center, it’ll be well worth watching how he recovers from his current issues and when he’ll be able to return in full.
