All-conference defender makes surprising college football transfer portal decision

The simple reality of the NCAA transfer portal is that there are more available bodies than open roster spots around the country. Thousands of players are testing the choppy portal waters, but not everyone will find a new home.

The clock is ticking down with less than 72 hours remaining for college football athletes to officially appear in the transfer portal. After a frantic 15 days, the winter window will close following Friday, January 16. Players can transfer to new programs at any time as long as they are in the portal.

After announcing his decision to enter the portal on New Year's Eve, one all-conference defender will be sticking with his current school.

All-Conference Defender Staying Put Despite Transfer Portal Chaos

In an era where it's more popular to leave than stay, Georgia Southern redshirt junior defensive lineman MJ Stroud is bucking the trend. According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Stroud will return to the program in 2026 rather than transfer via the portal.

Stroud explored his options, reportedly taking trips to Colorado, West Virginia, and Michigan State. In the end, he realized home is where the heart is.

Last season, Stroud appeared in all 13 games for the Eagles, starting the final five outings of the campaign. He totaled a career-high 33 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Stroud led the Sun Belt in tackles for loss, earning first-team all-conference honors at the conclusion of the regular season. He recorded at least 1 TFL in eight games, including a season-best 5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in a 45-17 victory against Maine on September 20.

In 459 snaps, Stroud posted a 73.3 overall grade, per PFF. He produced 18 pressures but did miss 25% of his tackle attempts.

A three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Stroud has played for Georgia Southern for all four of his seasons at the college level. The Eagles have made four consecutive bowl games during his tenure, and Stroud will have an opportunity to make one final impact on the program next fall.

Stroud has appeared in 43 games and made 12 starts during his time at Georgia Southern. He's totaled 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 pass deflections.

