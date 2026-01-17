Wild ride continues as former five-star recruit headed to fourth school in three years

The college football landscape has evolved rapidly over the last decade. The growing popularity of the NCAA transfer portal, combined with the introduction of NIL and revenue sharing, is resulting in chaos across the sport, reaching an all-time high.

Most college football players will bounce between multiple programs during their careers. It's now rare for athletes to stick with the same program for four or five years. The blurred lines and lack of true rules mean players are essentially free agents at the conclusion of each season, adding to the uncertainty.

One former five-star prospect has gone through the cycle over the last few years in what is quickly becoming a tumultuous journey.

Ex-Five-Star WR Johntay Cook Joins Fourth Program In Three Seasons

Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II (1) celebrates a touchdown catch during the game against UTSA | Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Syracuse junior wide receiver transfer Johntay Cook committed to Ole Miss on Friday evening. Cook made multiple visits but ultimately chose the Rebels, who recruited him heavily out of high school.

Assuming Cook signs and enrolls, this will be the fourth program he's joined in the last three seasons. A five-star recruit and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2022 class, he began his college career at Texas.

Cook saw action in 14 games as a true freshman, catching 8 passes for 136 yards. However, the following season, he played in only 6 games, leaving the Longhorns before the end of the 2024 campaign. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian called it a "mutual decision", per ESPN.

After entering the portal, Cook transferred to Washington in December and appeared to be primed to break out under head coach Jedd Fisch. Then came another curveball as Cook and the Huskies elected to part ways less than a month later.

In February, Cook was arrested twice in two weeks. He was charged with misdemeanor theft and interfering with public duties in Tarrant County, Texas, and possession of marijuana of less than two ounces in Grayson County, Texas.

Cook signed with Syracuse in May. Despite his late arrival to the program, he appeared in all 12 games and made 9 starts. Cook accumulated 45 catches for 549 yards and 2 touchdowns. He recorded a season-high 6 receptions for 113 yards in a 34-21 victory against Syracuse on September 20.

The 6-foot-0, 198-pound wide receiver is now making his way to an Ole Miss program that made the College Football Playoff and came up just short of having a chance to play for it all.

Cook will have one season of eligibility remaining. He'll get an opportunity to make his return to Austin, Texas, as an opponent on October 24.

