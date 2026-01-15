Former blue-chip quarterback transferring to third school in three seasons

The NCAA transfer portal can offer an opportunity for a fresh start for those willing to embrace the chaotic cycle. College football is like a meatgrinder, chewing up and spitting players out year over year.

In the modern age, where we want everything right now, it can be tough to have patience. That's a feeling that extends to players, as well as coaches.

The first stop might not always be the right destination, as this is a volatile sport, and it can take the perfect situation for someone to finally blossom, no matter how talented they are.

Former Elite 11 Finals Standout Transferring To Third Different School

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (5) warms up before the game against Charleston Southern | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

According to his social media, former Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson plans to transfer to Coastal Carolina. Jackson announced his intentions to move on from the Razorbacks shortly before the new year.

The program fired former head coach Sam Pittman during the middle of Jackson's lone season with the team. Arkansas brought in Ryan Silverfield from Memphis to get the Razorbacks back on the right track. Former Tigers quarterback AJ Hill followed Silverfield to Fayetteville.

Jackson saw action in one game at Arkansas, failing to connect on his only passing attempt in a 52-7 victory against Alabama A&M on August 30.

Though Jackson doesn't necessarily have any direct ties to Coastal Carolina, offensive coordinator Nick Petrino is the son of Bobby Petrino, who served as Arkansas's interim head coach after Pittman was relieved of his duties. Jackson's former teammate, running back Rodney Hill, previously transferred to the program.

Five quarterbacks have departed from Coastal Carolina this offseason, meaning Jackson will have a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job. The Chanticleers will have a new head coach next season, tabbing Ryan Beard to guide the program.

A four-star prospect in the 2024 class, Jackson began his college career at Florida State, joining the Seminoles as a preferred walk-on. He was committed to Ole Miss but reopened his recruitment late in his senior season. Jackson was ranked as the No. 26 QB in his recruiting cycle.

Jackson participated in the Elite 11 Finals in the summer of 2023. He won the Rail Shot Challenge at the event, stepping up to the table against competitors including DJ Lagway, CJ Carr, and Dylan Raiola.

The Florida native only spent one season at Florida State. He appeared in one game, accumulating 1 rushing attempt for 2 yards. Jackson primarily worked with the scout team in Tallahassee.

Jackson stands at 6-foot-3, 202-pounds. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

