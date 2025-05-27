EA Sports College Football 26 covers revealed
History of sorts has been made as EA Sports has revealed its official covers for the College Football 26 video game set to be released this summer.
For the first time, two wide receivers will appear on the cover, as Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and Alabama phenom Ryan Williams are featured together on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, the game maker announced.
Smith led all freshman receivers a year ago during Ohio State’s national championship run, catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.
“Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 is a tremendous privilege, and I’m proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program,” Smith said in a statement.
We already got a sneak preview of sorts when the photo shoot for College Football 26 was leaked, showing us the expected cover of the game, featuring players, coaches, and mascots.
College Football 25 was EA Sports’ first college football-related release since NCAA Football 14, which was released more than a decade ago, back in 2013.
EA shelved the series for 11 years after being sued by former college football players who argued their name and likeness had been used without permission or compensation.
Then, the introduction of NIL rules in college football changed everything, and EA was able to bring back the beloved series, with players taking part receiving $600 and a copy of the game.
“College Football 25” featured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado two-way star and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and Michigan star back Donovan Edwards.
EA Sports announced that the new game had seen some 6.5 million unique users to date.
Most players opted into an NIL deal with EA Sports that allowed them to be represented in the game and cover athletes have also been compensated for appearing in promotional material.
EA Sports College Football 26 will come out on July 10 of this year, EA announced.
