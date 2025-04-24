EA Sports reveals College Football 26 video game release date
The next installment of EA Sports College Football has an official release date, with CFB 26 set to hit the shelves on July 10 of this year, Electronic Arts announced.
We already got a sneak preview of sorts when the photo shoot for College Football 26 was leaked, showing us the expected cover of the game, featuring players, coaches, and mascots.
College Football 25 was EA Sports’ first college football-related release since NCAA Football 14, which was released more than a decade ago, back in 2013.
EA shelved the series for 11 years after being sued by former college football players who argued their name and likeness had been used without permission or compensation.
Then, the introduction of NIL rules in college football changed everything, and EA was able to bring back the beloved series, with players taking part receiving $600 and a copy of the game.
EA Sports is yet to reveal any official details about its “College Football 26” game, though it did reveal in January that it will be released at some point this summer.
“College Football 25” featured Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado two-way star and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and Michigan star back Donovan Edwards.
EA Sports announced that the new game had seen some 6.5 million unique users to date.
Most players opted into an NIL deal with EA Sports that allowed them to be represented in the game and cover athletes have also been compensated for appearing in promotional material.
