EA Sports College Football 27 Makes Deion Sanders Announcement

Players are generally at the center of the college football world, but a recent announcement from EA Sports suggests that coaches still move the needle too... even surprising coaches in some cases. As EA Sports promotes its College Football 27 game-- its third installment of its college gridiron franchise after a lengthy break-- the company picked a downright odd time to spotlight a particular coach for inclusion.

An Unusual Focus

EA attempted to boost its franchise by announcing that controversial Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is, to use the company's iconic slogan, in the game.

Coach Prime is in the game.



Do it for U by calling the shots in Boulder with Deion Sanders.



New coaches, new mascots and gameplay updates arrive Tuesday. #CFB27 pic.twitter.com/d1JurYW0TL — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) September 21, 2026

Another Unusual Coach for EA?

EA seemingly has recognized that many players of their series are just as interested in recruiting and calling plays as they are in breaking game-breaking touchdowns. The company gained some notoriety after the recent Akron situation by allowing users to be fan-turned-one-series offensive coordinator Marty Whims in the game.

Extremely good bit by @EASPORTSCollege that you can now start a Dynasty coaching career with Akron OC Marty Whims pic.twitter.com/QozhUFDFFT — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 22, 2026

That said, while promoting coaches is a logical move for the company, the selection of Deion Sanders is one that may well raise a few eyebrows. Marty Whims might be the more viable career path for gamers to follow.

Sanders's Career Path

Sanders was a legendary player, starring in the NFL and in Major League Baseball at the same time for a brief run in the early 1990s. He was notable for flash and panache, and his larger-than-life persona was always somewhat polarizing.

Sanders got into coaching after his playing days, drawing headlines by taking the head coaching job at HCBU Jackson State, to where he recruited his son, Shedeur, and top national recruiting prospect Travis Hunter. Sanders was 27-6 in three seasons at Jackson State, but then leaped to the Colorado job.

He turned over the roster in massive fashion and in 2024, led the Buffs to a 9-4 record while Hunter won the Heisman Trophy and Shedeur Sanders played his way into being an NFL Draft pick. Sanders's stock was at a high then.

But since, Colorado is 5-10 and is just off a humiliating 41-7 loss to Northwestern. Sanders's record at Colorado is now 18-22 and he seems perhaps more likely for a list of hot seat coaches than coaches who gamers might seem to emulate in terms of career path.

Perhaps for Sanders, as the old adage goes, there' s no bad publicity. Coach Prime's actual team might be pulling further out of the limelight, but EA gamers might be firing up new dynasties under the video-game leadership of Coach Prime.