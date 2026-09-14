Heisman Trophy Index: Contenders List Shaken up After Wild Week 2 Upsets

Week 2 brought our first major upsets of the 2026 college football season. But does that affect the Heisman Trophy contender list? The simple answer is: definitely.

Dante Moore, Julian Sayin and John Mateer had high hopes after expectations from 2025 and strong starts to the season. But falling in the various fashions they did as signal-callers leading ranked programs has losing steam on their campaigns just two weeks into the season.

So, who has stepped up while they've faltered? There is a mix of old names in new places and some of the more underrated veterans around the country.

Heisman hopefuls

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) runs during the Indiana versus Howard football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hoover (Indiana, QB): The TCU transfer has settled in thus far in his new digs with the Hoosiers. He has posted eight touchdowns against no interceptions, including four more in a win over Howard. Hoover should continue putting up numbers before IU faces off with Ohio State on October 17.

Austin Simmons (Missouri, QB): Simmons, another transfer by way of Ole Miss, has started out strongly in his first two starts with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior is also without a pick, throwing seven TDs in two games. He's also coming off a rivalry win, too, as Mizzou downed its border state of Kansas.

Kevin Jennings (SMU, QB): One of the most experienced QBs in college football, Jennings has looked sharp through two games, posting eight TDs to two INTs and the second-best QBR in college football (95.9). The fifth-year QB led the Mustangs to a strong win at FSU in Week 1, followed by a 14-for-16, 337-yard, five-TD performance against UC Davis in Week 2.

Bear Bachmeier (BYU, QB): the dual-threat production of the sophomore through two games has been tantalizing. Bachmeier had a second straight game of four total TDs, with three passing and one rushing each game. This week, though, rather than Utah Tech, was against Big 12 rival Arizona, as he guided the Cougars to a 2-0 record.

CJ Carr (Notre Dame, QB): Building off a strong second half against Wisconsin in Week 1, the sophomore signal-caller played big against Rice. He had as many TD passes as incompletions (four), pushing the Irish to 2-0 as they head into an undefeated matchup with the Big 10's Michigan State

5) Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (WR)

Jeremiah Smith still went off in Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Texas



8 REC, 164 YDS, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/bBYxw6eVwU — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 13, 2026

This is truly an honorable mention out of respect for the most dominant player in college football. Smith's showing was incredible versus Texas, as the Buckeyes blew a 20-point second-half lead.

The junior wideout continues to shred defenses since breaking onto the scene in 2024. He's averaging eight receptions and 157.5 yards per game and a yards per catch average of 19.7 through two games.

Smith will need to help Ohio State bounce back as a daunting Big Ten slate lays ahead. But the returning sixth-place Heisman finalst should be putting up numbers every week to stay in the mix.

4) Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB)

Sep 12, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rolls out and runs against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stockton's stock continues to rise after a torrid start through two weeks. He has more TDs in two games (eight) than incompletions (four) after drubbing both Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, whom Georgia dropped 70 on in Week 2.

The senior from Tiger, Georgia is absolutely dealing early on, despite his competition not being high with these non-conference opponents.

The Bulldogs do open up SEC play in Week 3 with a trip to Arkansas. But after the Razorbacks' pummeling by Utah in Week 2, Stockton could keep adding to his Heisman hype.

3) Jayden Maiava (USC, QB)

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava has compiled the most stats of any QB because he's been playing since Week 0. But he's put together three extremely dominant showings in that span.

Although he threw his first pick of the year in Week 2, the senior set a career-high with five TD tosses in the win over Louisiana. His 91.0 QBR ranks fifth in the country, and he's one of only nine QBs with a passer rating of over 200.

Maiava and the Trojans have one more non-conference game versus Rutgers before opening the Big Ten slate with an old Pac-12 foe in Oregon.

2) Malachi Toney, Miami (FL), WR

How did Malachi Toney make this catch? 😱 pic.twitter.com/AHpG62eR1i — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2026

The other dominant receiver in college football, Toney, made Florida A&M DBs look helpless in a 77-7 drubbing in Week 2. He had a great day in limited action, hauling in four receptions for 96 yards and a score.

Toney is different style of player than Smith. But he is every bit as dominant as a receiver out there, as he's averaging 20.6 yards per catch and scored four times in two games.

Next up is an ACC tilt with Wake Forest, as Toney and his star QB continue to vie for the Heisman.

1) Darian Mensah (Miami, FL, QB)

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts in the second half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah has picked up from where he left off during his last season at Duke. He's had some of the cleanest play a QB could have through two games, as another QB with more touchdowns (eight) than incompletions (four) and have no INTs.

The Hurricanes QB also leads the nation with his 96.5 QBR. He has yet to be sacked through two weeks, too, having led Miami to dominant wins over ACC foe Stanford and in-state FCS competitor Florida A&M.

Some may view Mensah differently because he's throwing to one of the top players in the country in Toney. But the numbers show, he's dominating too, and is proving to be a Heisman candidate in his own right.

Darian Mensah routes on air vs Florida A&M



This game doesn’t mean anything for his NFL Draft stock, but an extra 252 yards and 3 TDs looks great on a Heisman resume. He’s my pick (by far) for the 2026 Heisman at the moment. https://t.co/sR3PWeOI87 pic.twitter.com/4b5I3edlf7 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 13, 2026