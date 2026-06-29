EA Sports College Football 27 Reveals SEC’s 10 Highest-Rated Players

EA Sports released the official player ratings for College Football 27 this week, and the SEC dominates the top of the list. Two Missouri Tigers headline the group at 96 overall, a sign of how far that program has come under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The game launches worldwide on Thursday, July 9, with early access opening Thursday, July 2 for MVP+ members and Monday, July 6 for Deluxe and MVP Bundle buyers.

Here is a closer look at the SEC's 10 highest-rated players, counting down to the top of the conference.

10. Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina, 93 overall

Stewart, whom I ranked as the No. 3 EDGE in the country, opens the countdown despite playing through serious pain for most of last season. Shane Beamer praised Stewart for gutting it out while playing with what the coach described as a "broken back," and he still posted a productive year.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) rushes against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

He owns 22.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks among his 56 career tackles heading into a junior season with massive expectations.

9. Jordan Seaton, LT, LSU, 93 overall

Seaton lands at 93 overall after one of the most expensive offensive line transfers in the sport's history. Industry sources believe Seaton secured a deal worth more than $4 million to leave Colorado for Baton Rouge. He has also transformed physically since arriving. "I was 315 to 320 pounds," Seaton said. "Now I'm 305 to 307 with 15 to 16 percent body fat."

8. Trevor Goosby, LT, Texas, 94 overall

Goosby checks in at 94 overall after first-team All-SEC honors protecting Arch Manning's blindside. He allowed just one sack all season and posted a 1.5 percent pressure rate, the second-best mark among SEC starting tackles, according to ESPN Research. His offseason has taken a different turn since then. Goosby recently underwent shoulder surgery and could miss a chunk of Texas's offseason program as he works his way toward full health.

7. David Stone, DT, Oklahoma, 94 overall

Stone also rates at 94 overall, the product of a sophomore breakout that nearly didn't happen in Norman. He finished the year with 42 total tackles, including eight for a loss and 1.5 sacks, while building toward a starting role up front.

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone (0) celebrates after the Sooners defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 23-21 at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

He is expected to start alongside fellow 2024 signee, high school teammate and longtime friend Jayden Jackson on what should be one of the SEC's stronger interior lines.

6. Bray Hubbard, SS, Alabama, 94 overall

Hubbard rounds out the 94 overall tier after a junior season that put his name on early-round draft boards. He finished 2025 with career highs in tackles, sacks, forced fumbles, interceptions and passes defensed before walking away from that decision entirely. Hubbard is returning to Tuscaloosa with an eye on bringing another national championship back to Alabama, headlining a secondary that returns nearly every key piece from a CFP team.

5. KJ Bolden, FS, Georgia, 95 overall

Bolden's 95 overall reflects a leap that has front-office evaluators comparing him to first-round talent. He finished as Georgia's second-leading tackler with 76 stops, allowing only 10 receptions for 146 yards on 23 targets.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One SEC personnel staffer didn't hold back when comparing him to a former Bulldog great now in the league. "KJ is so well put together," the staffer said. "He's going to be the best they've had at that position in a while, which is crazy to say."

4. Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas, 95 overall

Simmons checks in at 95 overall, and scouts already view him as a special case. Through his first two seasons at Texas, he tallied 21 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss, numbers that have him pegged as a potential top-10 pick whenever he declares. Texas needs him to be more than a pass rusher in 2026. The Longhorns need him to be the tone-setter for a defense carrying national title expectations.

3. Kewan Lacy, HB, Ole Miss, 96 overall

Lacy's 96 overall puts him in a three-way tie atop the SEC, and his production backs it up. He led the nation in carries while pacing the SEC in rushing touchdowns, and Ole Miss made sure he never tested the open market.

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lacy is expected to earn north of $2 million in 2026 after turning down other offers to stay in Oxford. He returns as the centerpiece of a deeper backfield built to lighten his load.

2. Cayden Green, LT, Missouri, 96 overall

Green, slotted at No. 2 in my offensive tackle rankings, shares the top overall mark in the SEC at 96, and he earned it by passing on the 2026 draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Green allowed just seven pressures in 750 snaps last season, grading as Missouri's top pass protector. He says his focus now is refinement, not reinvention. "Definitely my hands," Green said. "I think my hands can improve. It'll take my pass pro and my run blocking to another level."

1. Ahmad Hardy, HB, Missouri, 96 overall

Hardy tops every SEC player at 96 overall after a season that made him one of the most feared backs in the country. He ranked second nationally with 1,649 rushing yards last season. The rating reflects who he was on tape last fall, not where things stand now.

Hardy was shot in the upper leg on May 10 at a concert in Mississippi, and Drinkwitz said he is "progressing well" but "still working back" from the injury.