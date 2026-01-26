6 big winners from East-West Shrine Bowl practice, including an under-the-radar QB

The 101st annual East-West Shrine Bowl game kicks off Tuesday at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Over 100 budding NFL prospects made the trip to the Dallas metroplex to try and boost their draft stock in the three days of practices and interviews with teams.

All 32 NFL teams were represented in the practices, with 25 GMs in attendance for at least part of the long weekend of practice sessions and to personally interview players and coaches. Most of the prospects at the Shrine Bowl are generally projected to be selected on Day 3 of the draft or enter the NFL as priority free agents, though there are a few who could hear their names called in the first three rounds of April's draft.

There were several players who stood out on the three days of practice film and from on-scene reports from the practice sessions. These eight prospects appear ot have helped themselves the most during the weekend and lead-up to the Shrine Bowl.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) passes the ball against Iowa State during the first quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels had an uneven and lengthy career at Kansas, flashing very real NFL potential at times but frequently also looking like a player from whom the Jayhawks might want to upgrade at starting quarterback. In Shrine Bowl practices, the better Daniels has emerged.

The practices, notably during Saturday's session, showcased how well Daniels throws on the move and can accurately hit a moving target while under pressure. His running ability has always been a strong suit, but becoming more consistent at throwing while outside the pocket is something scouts definitely want to see from Daniels. His leadership and poise have drawn rave reviews, including from Shrine Bowl assistant scouting director, Owen Riese.

UConn WR Skyler Bell

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell finished fourth in the country in receptions (101), second in receiving yards (1,278) and tied for third in TD catches (13), but playing at UConn has kept the dynamic wideout relatively unknown outside of draftnik circles. Bell took big steps to change that and elevated himself firmly into Day 2 draft range with an outstanding first day of practice.

PFF lead NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema noted that Bell,

UConn WR Skyler Bell is just so sudden with his cuts.

Great look at that here early on at

@ShrineBowl practice. Simple out route but even after the catch the DB couldn’t even get a hand on him despite having the sideline to help Trevor Sikkema, PFF

It was impressive enough that Bell sat the rest of the weekend with a minor calf strain, which is often interpreted as "I've done enough" in draft vernacular. And he's right...

Florida State DT Darrell Jackson

Jackson dominated blockers almost from the first practice rep and throughout the weekend. His speed and quickness off the snap at his size (6-foot-5, 328 pounds, 86-inch wingspan) reflect the high end range of the former Miami Hurricanes five-star recruit.

His physicality oozes in 1-on-1 reps. Jackson flashed that from time to time at both Miami and Florida State, too, but consistency and endurance have plagued him throughout his college career. The sheer domination with his size/strength and how well he took on all comers bodes well for Jackson, who could be the first player from this Shrine Bowl selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kentucky IOL Jager Burton

Burton captivated me off the practice film with his quick feet and excellent hand/shoulder strength. He's a player I hadn't studied leading into the Shrine Bowl week, but his easy lateral agility and ability to stay squared up sent me to the Kentucky game tape looking for more.

Blessed with a wingspan over 80 inches and large hands, Burton proactively stuns heads-up rushers and can drive open a hole in the run game. He's got 47 career starts across all three interior line positions, and he was the best center in the three days of practices in Frisco.

Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) is sacked by Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Dugger thrived in coverage drills at linebacker throughout the weekend. consistently demonstrating the best range and natural coverage instincts of all the LBs in Frisco. Some of that might be due to his background playing safety at Georgetown before moving to the Ragin' Cajuns.

The New York Giants' John Schmeelk noted that Dugger, "has flashed through the first two days of practice." Standing at over 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 240 pounds--some 12 pounds above his season playing weight--Dugger looked the part of a nickel/coverage backer who can contribute right away as he grows into a bulkier frame. The added weight didn't seem to slow down his burst or top-end speed.

Navy DT Landon Robinson

A 5-foot-11, 291-pound nose tackle at Navy, Robinson certainly doesn't give off the presence of a fanatical interior QB pressure machine. But that's what the energetic Robinson proved to be all weekend during Shrine Bowl practices.

Playing more as a 3-tech or 4i and assaulting the B-gap with his quickness and natural leverage advantage, Robinson was often unblockable in both 1-on-1 and team drills. He proved worthy of a comparison to longtime Bengals DT Geno Atkins, who was a little longer but earned multiple Pro Bowl berths by attacking in much the same way Robinson proved he could do this weekend. Robinson's rare initial burst is legit.

The Shrine Bowl takes place on Tuesday, January 27th at 6 p.m. CT and airs live on the NFL Network.