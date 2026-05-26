ESPN Announces Major Departure from Longtime SEC Nation Cast Ahead of 2026 Season

One of the most recognizable faces of SEC football is set to leave their role ahead of the 2026 season by departing the network after more than a decade on the job.

Longtime SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge and ESPN revealed that she will no longer host the Saturday pregame football show on SEC Network, in a joint announcement released on Tuesday.

Laura Rutledge says farewell to SEC Nation

Rutledge, who has been with ESPN since 2014, is leaving the SEC Nation desk to expand her responsibilities in covering the NFL for the network.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to something that has given me so much,” Rutledge said in a heartfelt statement.

“SEC Nation has shaped me, challenged me, and given me memories I will carry forever. While this chapter is coming to a close, the impact it’s had on me never will. I’ll still be involved in college football and the SEC and I’m excited for those opportunities.”

Greg Sankey weighs in

“Laura Rutledge has been a cherished part of the SEC Network since it started and played a key role in making SEC Nation the top pregame show in college football,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

He added: “Her work ethic, warmth, and deep knowledge of the SEC created a strong bond between fans all over the country, truly capturing what makes our Conference special.

“We’re so thankful for everything she’s done and wish her all the best as she continues her amazing career in broadcasting. We’re looking forward to seeing Laura on the sidelines at SEC football games this fall!”

ESPN thanks Laura

ESPN’s president of content Burke Magnus thanked Rutledge for her work on the network.

“For more than a decade, Laura has been a beloved and integral member of the SEC Nation family, combining her love of college football with her passion for storytelling,” he said.

“As Laura continues to expand her NFL assignments in ESPN’s Super Bowl year, we’re incredibly grateful for everything she has contributed to SEC Network and for the lasting impact she’s made.”

Rutledge, a University of Florida alumnus, started in her role as a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football in 2025, and is also the host of NFL Live, a position she has held since the summer of 2020.

“Thank you for letting me be a part of your Saturdays, your traditions, and your stories. It has truly been an honor,” Rutledge said.

ESPN has not yet named a replacement for Rutledge on SEC Nation.