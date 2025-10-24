ESPN producers are 'fed up' with Pat McAfee's behavior: report
Tensions appear to be running a little high behind the scenes between some people at ESPN and on-air talent Pat McAfee after the latter went public with some comments that were critical of “old white people” at the network, according to a new report.
McAfee’s latest remarks about ESPN left some of his colleagues criticizing him for diva-like behavior and acting entitled, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.
Those negative feelings apparently grew more pronounced after McAfee made some very critical comments about ESPN on social media, some of which had racial overtones.
What McAfee said
“If you think about old white people and old ESPN people, those are really the people that hate me the most at this stage of life,” McAfee said in a video on his Instagram, according to Awful Announcing.
“Now, granted, there’s some other groups that certainly have threatened my life on a pretty regular basis. I’d say they hate me, too.”
He added: “But throughout the entirety, old whites and the old ESPN people over the last, like, three years have really hated me. That’s who all the producers are of GameDay, too. So now, it’s been a fun run. College football is great. Okay, cheers, have a great day.”
The reaction
“Juvenile, unprofessional, and bad for business,” were some of the words used by behind-the-scenes people at ESPN, who believe McAfee should have taken whatever concerns he has to colleagues inside the network in a more discreet manner rather than going public, according to FOS.
One such person responded, per the report: “Totally unnecessary. Grow up and talk to these people to make it better. You are not a victim.”
That person outlined how others at ESPN are “bending over backwards to put you in a good position.”
McAfee has support at ESPN
Whatever negative feelings there may be from some of ESPN’s producers towards McAfee, his place at the network seems secure given he has the support of three of its top decision makers, namely president of content Burke Magnus, chairman Jimmy Pitaro, and Walt Disney chief executive Bob Iger, according to the FOS report.
McAfee originally signed a five-year licensing deal with ESPN worth a reported $85 million, bringing over his existing independent daily show from YouTube to the network in addition to joining College GameDay as a regular feature.
But he's also divided fans
By bringing on McAfee, ESPN looked to provide a new injection of energy into its most important college football show as veteran analyst Lee Corso stepped back into a more minor role in the years since his stroke, and then following his retirement in 2025.
But college football fans have been of very different opinions over McAfee’s often bombastic and over-the-top presence on the show.
A poll taken by The Athletic two football seasons ago showed 48.9 percent of over 3,000 respondents disapproved of him, while 30.1 percent said they liked him, and 21 percent had no opinion.
ESPN has clearly sided with the 30 percent by having McAfee on its flagship college football show, even if the man himself may have some problems with the people he works with.