Fernando Mendoza Earns Elite Award Nomination After Historic Heisman-Winning Season

Fernando Mendoza singleheadedly helped direct the course of the college football season a year ago, taking the helm of a program that enjoyed an unprecedented comeback and pulled off arguably the most impressive run in more than 150 years.

Now, the former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and this spring’s No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders has been nominated for two elite honors at this year’s upcoming 2026 ESPY Awards, ESPN announced.

Hoosier up for two ESPYs

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Indiana’s legendary quarterback will be under consideration for two different honors, including this year’s Best Breakthrough Athlete and as the Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports, the network said.

Mendoza is going up against the New England Patriots’ Drake Maye, the San Jose Sharks’ Macklin Celebrini, and figure skater Alysa Liu in the breakthrough category.

Other names up for the Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports include Duke basketball’s Cameron Boozer, Penn State wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink, and NC State soccer star Donovan Phillip.

Mendoza dominated college football last year

Mendoza transferred to Indiana from Cal and immediately made an impact.

After throwing for 30 touchdowns combined in the previous two seasons, the signal caller led college football with 41 touchdowns alone in 2025.

Mendoza completed 72 percent of his pass attempts while covering 3,535 yards in the air with just six interceptions, rushing for another seven touchdowns.

With him at the helm, Indiana became just the second team in college football history to complete a perfect 16-0 season since Yale achieved the feat way, way back in 1894.

Mendoza made some individual history when the Las Vegas Raiders took him at No. 1 overall.

He became the third player ever to win a Heisman Trophy and a national championship and also emerged as the top draft pick in a 12 month span.

Indiana also get a nod

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza’s entire team also received an elite nomination.

Indiana’s football program was listed among nine other sports teams to go up for the Best Team Award at this year’s ESPYs.

Other nominees include the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Knicks, both the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams, and the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, among others.

By far the most successful season in Hoosiers football history, the 2025 campaign finished with their first undefeated regular season record at 12-0, won the Big Ten for the first time since 1967, and Mendoza won IU’s first Heisman Trophy.

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