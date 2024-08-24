Florida State WR Hykeem Williams out vs. Georgia Tech with injury
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams will not play in today's 2024 season opener against Georgia Tech, according to ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel.
Williams is dealing with a minor injury and is expected to return at some point in the near future, but the issue is such that he won't be able to go on Saturday.
The nature of the injury was not disclosed.
Williams was a former five-star recruit and the No. 3 ranked wide receiver by the 247Sports Composite and by Rivals and emerged as the No. 4 overall prospect from the state of Florida.
He appeared in eight games last season, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, going 44 yards for a score in a win against Syracuse.
Williams logged two receptions for 18 yards in a win over Duke and a nine-yard catch against Georgia in the Orange Bowl last postseason.
Related: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech prediction, pick
And... College football games on today, Week 0 schedule
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams