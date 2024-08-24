College Football HQ

College football games today: Week 0 schedule for Saturday

Your look at the college football games on TV today as the Week 0 schedule gets underway.

A preview of the college football schedule for all the Week 0 games on today as Saturday kicks off the 2024 season.
A historic 2024 college football season gets underway today as the traditional Week 0 slate of games brings us four matchups across the country -- and the world -- including a head-to-head matchup featuring two ACC rivals, one of which will be in contention for the expanded College Football Playoff.

Here is the complete schedule for the Week 0 games on today, with updated times, TV channels, and the latest betting information and expert picks as college football makes its return, finally.

College football games today: Week 0 schedule, picks for Saturday

All times Eastern, and game lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
Sat., Aug. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Florida State -10
FPI picks: FSU 79.7%

Montana State at New Mexico
Sat., Aug. 24 | 4 p.m. | FS1
Line: MTST -13.5
FPI picks: New Mexico 68.2%

SMU at Nevada
Sat., Aug. 24 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: SMU -25
FPI picks: SMU 86.4%

Delaware State at Hawai'i
Sat., Aug. 24 | 12 a.m. | Spectrum PPV
Line: Hawai'i -40.5
FPI picks: Hawai'i 99.0%

College football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

