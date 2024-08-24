College football games today: Week 0 schedule for Saturday
A historic 2024 college football season gets underway today as the traditional Week 0 slate of games brings us four matchups across the country -- and the world -- including a head-to-head matchup featuring two ACC rivals, one of which will be in contention for the expanded College Football Playoff.
Here is the complete schedule for the Week 0 games on today, with updated times, TV channels, and the latest betting information and expert picks as college football makes its return, finally.
All times Eastern, and game lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech
Sat., Aug. 24 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Florida State -10
FPI picks: FSU 79.7%
Montana State at New Mexico
Sat., Aug. 24 | 4 p.m. | FS1
Line: MTST -13.5
FPI picks: New Mexico 68.2%
SMU at Nevada
Sat., Aug. 24 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: SMU -25
FPI picks: SMU 86.4%
Delaware State at Hawai'i
Sat., Aug. 24 | 12 a.m. | Spectrum PPV
Line: Hawai'i -40.5
FPI picks: Hawai'i 99.0%
College football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
