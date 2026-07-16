Former Freshman All-American Named Most Impactful Transfer WR in the SEC

Transfers wide receivers are expected to make significant impacts across the SEC in 2026.

Virtually every team utilized the NCAA transfer portal to acquire new talent at the position in January, and many acquired wide receivers who previously started at other SEC programs.

SEC Country unveiled a list of the five most impactful transfer wide receivers across the league on Tuesday. The No. 1 wide receiver on SEC Country's list was Texas transfer Cam Coleman, who made his way to the Longhorns by way of Auburn.

Why is Coleman such a highly regarded transfer?

The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder was a five-star prospect when he committed to Auburn. Only Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State ranked higher than Coleman among wide receivers in the class of 2024.

Coleman was the second-most productive wide receiver on Auburn's 2024 team behind Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He finished the year with 37 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, earning a place on the SEC All-Freshman team and several Freshman All-America teams.

2025 saw a jump in Coleman's production to 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns, and he went over 100 yards receiving in games against Missouri and Vanderbilt. Coleman and Auburn's four most productive wide receivers behind him entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season.

Coleman put up all of those numbers despite the revolving door of quarterbacks in his two seasons with the Tigers. While Thorne was the starter for much of 2024, a rough start against California made Hugh Freeze pivot to Hank Brown toward the end of September. Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight all made starts for the Tigers in 2025.

What is surrounding Coleman in 2026?

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) leaps past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) and linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman joins a Texas offense that is littered with transfers. In an effort to rebuild Arch Manning's surroundings, the Longhorns made upgrades at running back, wide receiver and across the offensive line to increase their productivity on that side of the ball.

Interestingly, Coleman is the only portal acquisition expected to start at wide receiver for Texas. Wake Forest transfer Sterling Berkhalter is coming off a season in which he caught 30 passes for 416 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he is expected to be more of a depth piece for the Longhorns.

Texas retained All-SEC Second Team selection Ryan Wingo and fourth-leading wide receiver Emmett Mosley in the offseason. The Longhorns also have two former blue-chip recruits in Jermaine Bishop and Kaliq Lockett looking to make big splashes this season.