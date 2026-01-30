Gennings Dunker 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Gennings Dunker is a wide framed, mullet rocking, weapons grade ginger with an attitude in the trenches for Iowa's award winning offensive line. Dunker is versatile and has played multiple positions including the past two seasons at right tackle for the Hawkeyes.

Dunker was a three-star offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Illinois. He has been a starter along the offensive line for three years and has played both guard spots and right tackle.

Dunker will get mied reviews from analysts and draft pundits and there are questions of where his best position may be at the NFL level. Given Dunker's style, attitude as well as his strengths and weaknesses, his best fit will likely be at guard in the NFL.

Dunker will need some technique development at the next level but he plays offensive line in a manner that simply can't be taught. He plays hard, brings a lunch pail to work to fuel his nasty demeanor in the trenches.

I'm telling you, Gennings Dunker at guard is a MONSTER!

He has experience at both LG and RG but played RT the past two seasons.

(I think PFF has him rated a bit too high) I think Iowa is sandbagging his size too, he and the LG are allegedly the same size. pic.twitter.com/Uz3smIZUmJ — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 1, 2025

For being a wide framed offensive lineman, he moves well and has a finishers attitude. He wants to bury defenders six feet into the ground. He may lose a rep on occasion but he is always bringing the fight to defenders.

Dunker will have the opportunity at the Senior Bowl to show of his versatility where he is expected to get reps at guard.

Measurables

Name: Gennings Dunker

Gennings Dunker Height/weight/class: 6'5 320lbs, offensive lineman, Redshirt Senior

6'5 320lbs, offensive lineman, Redshirt Senior Awards: 2025 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2024 Second-Team All-Big Ten

What Gennings Dunker does well

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uses wide shoulders and frame to his advantage by forcing defenders to take bad or predictable angles to try to get around him

Engulfs linebackers and second level defenders and is capable of knocking them off their feet with initial strike and wants to drive them into the earth

Plays with the attitude, demeanor and grinding work ethic that is what every coach wants from their offensive lineman

Generally has a violent latch and once he locks of defenders struggle to break free from the engagement

Where Gennings Dunker can improve

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Needs to clean up technique and balance to avoid fast twitched and power defensive tackles from using any overextension to their benefit

Appears to have shorter arms for the tackle position and would often over extend and lose balance or allow edge rushers to get their hands into his chest

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #5 guard

Expected draft round: Third

Summary

Gennings Dunker is a tough and rugged offensive lineman. He displays enough power to excel in a gap heavy scheme but shows the quickness to reach defensive lineman or pull in a outside zone heavy offense. He may need some development but his tenacity and size should get him on the field sooner rather than later.