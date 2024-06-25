Georgia jumps in 2025 college football recruiting rankings after Isaiah Gibson pledge
The attempt by Georgia to secure a second-straight No. 1 position in the college football recruiting rankings scored another key gain as five-star 2025 edge rusher Isaiah Gibson committed to the Bulldogs this week.
Gibson's pledge gives Georgia a second five-star in the front seven rotation after the school also secured the commitment of five-star Ellavilla (Ga.) linebacker Zayden Walker.
Gibson is the consensus No. 1 edge rusher nationally in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and the No. 27 overall prospect in the country, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
247Sports calls Gibson the No. 17 overall prospect and a five-star, while the other services rate the player as a four-star prospect, but all as a top-10 edge rusher.
Gibson originally committed to USC in the spring, but stepped back from the school last week, one of two five-star defensive linemen to de-commit from the Trojans in the span of 24 hours.
Georgia is also in prime position to profit from USC's losses, as most recruiting analysts predict that Justus Terry, the other big lineman on the market, will choose the Bulldogs.
After news of Gibson's commitment, Georgia inched up the 2025 college football recruiting rankings, appearing at No. 2 on the On3 Sports table and No. 4 on the 247Sports team rankings.
Gibson is the 15th player to commit to Georgia in the 2025 cycle, joining prospects like consensus five-star Folkston (Ga.) tight end Elyiss Williams, and is the 27th five-star defensive player to join the Bulldogs since 2018.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
-
