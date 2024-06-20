Georgia football trending for 5-star USC de-commit Justus Terry
Less than a day after de-committing from USC, five-star 2025 defensive lineman Justus Terry is already trending towards a new school, as the in-state Manchester (Ga.) prospect is being projected to sign with Georgia in the future, according to new recruiting analysis.
What was the Trojans' loss appears to be the Bulldogs' eventual gain as two national recruiting services currently predict that Georgia will earn Terry's commitment with overwhelming probability.
Terry is projected to sign with UGA with a dominant 94.9 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Alabama sits at 1.7 percent and Florida State at 1.4 percent.
USC was at 1.5 percent a day ago, but has come off the board since then.
247Sports Crystal Ball currently projects Terry will sign with Georgia with a 100 percent likelihood, with two expert predictions going with the Bulldogs.
Terry is rated as the No. 2 overall player in the state of Georgia, in addition to being considered the No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 7 overall recruit nationally, according to a consensus of player rankings.
A noted run defender, Terry initially pledged to USC back in March, but re-opened his recruitment after taking visits to Georgia and Florida State.
Georgia sits at No. 4 in our current 2025 college football recruiting team rankings with 13 overall commitments, including a pair of five-stars in tight end Elyiss Williams (Folkston) and linebacker Zayden Walker (Ellaville).
And if the predictions are true, Terry could be the Bulldogs' third five-star in an active 2025 class.
