Isaiah Gibson Commits to Georgia Football

The Georgia Bulldogs just flipped a massive 5-star prospect to join their 2025 recruiting class. Here are the details.

Christian Kirby II

As the offseason rolls on, the Georgia Bulldogs have been constantly making moves to build momentum for their 2025 recruiting class. The momentum seems to finally be paying off, as they have landed an extremely talented prospect.

Isaiah Gibson, a 5-star EDGE defender has just made his commitment to the University of Georgia. Gibson originally committed to the Trojans in March of this year but has now elected to join the Bulldogs’ 2025 recruiting class.

With the addition of Gibson, the Bulldogs 2025 class is shaping up to be another fantastic addition to Kirby Smart’s resume. Georgia now has a total of 15 players committed and their class ranks top thre in the nation. 

Gibson recently canceled a visit to Oklahoma to make the trip to Athens and now he is part of Georgia's 2025 recruiting class. Dawgs Daily caught up with Gibson in May, while he was still committed to USC, and he had this to say about the Bulldogs:

Gibson on his relationship with UGA OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe: "I mostly got to talk to coach Uzo-Diribe. So we always have good conversations. I mean, like we are like brothers. We talk about llke every other day. We have a good relationship. So yeah, I've talked to him mostly outside of Coach Schumann."

Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits 

  • Elyiss Williams, TE 
  • Jadon Perlotte, LB
  • Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
  • Ethan Barbour, TE 
  • Ryan Montgomery, QB
  • Mason Short, OT
  • Stephon Shivers, DT
  • Bo Walker, RB
  • Thomas Blackshear, WR
  • Zayden Walker, LB
  • Talyn Taylor, WR
  • Dontrell Glover, IOL
  • Isaiah Gibson, EDGE

