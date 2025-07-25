New details on Georgia football commit Chace Calicut after arrest
Georgia football pledge Chace Calicut was arrested earlier this week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has now been released from jail.
But at considerable expense, as a judge had raised Calicut’s bond from $20,000 to $150,000, according to a report from KHOU 11 in Houston.
The dramatic escalation in Calicut’s bond came days after his alleged accomplice was shot and killed in a separate incident on Monday, according to the Harris Co. (Tex.) Sheriff’s Office.
Calicut and the deceased, identified as 17-year-old Isaiah Phillip, were teammates together on the Houston (Tex.) North Shore football team.
Authorities allege that Calicut and Phillip were involved in what was termed a road rage incident on July 6 after they reportedly chased and confronted two other teens they knew from school.
A 17-year-old boy was driving in a car with a 17-year-old girl passenger when another vehicle driven by Calicut pulled up behind them, according to documents obtained by the Houston-based network.
The teenager then alleged that Calicut passed them, swerved in front of their car and hit the brakes, forcing the teen driver to brake hard and avoid a crash.
The teen then reportedly tried to get away by driving around Calicut’s vehicle, but Calicut caught up and pulled alongside him again, according to the documents.
Calicut allegedly swerved in front of and next to the teenager’s car in an aggressive way, and then the teen claimed he saw a man in Calicut’s passenger seat pointing a gun at him.
The teen made a U-turn in an effort to escape the situation, but heard gunfire shortly after, the documents said.
Phillip was shot and killed at a pool party two weeks later, the Harris Co. Sheriff said, although no connection has been made between the two incidents.
Georgia football responded to the Calicut situation by saying it couldn’t say very much about it.
“NCAA rules restrict public comments about high school recruits and specifically, college coaches are prohibited from publicly commenting on a recruit until after the athlete has signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) and an athletic grant-in-aid agreement,” the team said in a statement.
Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27 as a consensus four-star football prospect, considered a top 200 recruit nationally and the No. 15 safety in the 2026 class.
The safety commit was part of the Houston (Tex.) North Shore team that went to the semifinals of the Texas Class 6A D-I State Playoff last season, posting a 14-1 record.
Calicut is the second member of Georgia’s 2026 football recruiting class charged with a crime this month, after Seven Cloud, the top-ranked junior college prospect in this year’s class, was charged with domestic battery.
--