National reaction after Georgia devours Clemson in Week 1 opener
Granted, it was never going to be easy going up against No. 1 ranked national title favorite Georgia, but Clemson failed to muster almost any momentum in an ugly 34-3 loss in Saturday's opener that has critics loud and legion around Dabo Swinney and his stance on the transfer portal.
Carson Beck was efficient against Clemson's defense, going 23 of 33 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns while Georgia's backs posted a 6.3 yard per carry average and scored two more times. And that was without lead rusher Trevor Etienne, who was suspended for the game.
Cade Klubnik went 18 of 29 with no touchdowns and an interception as Clemson's ground game had just 46 total yards against the Bulldogs' suffocating front seven alignment, once again calling the state of the Tigers' offense into question.
What is everyone saying about Clemson and Georgia after the big Week 1 game?
Georgia stomps Clemson: National reaction from the Week 1 rout
What about the guys Clemson has developed?
Swinney is still the subject of intense criticism for his refusal to sign players in the transfer portal, but the fact remains that his own recruits should not look that bad in these kinds of games.
Clemson's recent decline is on Dabo
The combination of actions Swinney has taken in the years since he won two national championships in the early College Football Playoff era has imperiled the program, analysts say.
Now that's a drought
Yeah, it's been a while. Georgia's defense has been that good. Clemson's offense, that bad.
Some perspective?
Georgia does do this to a lot of teams, but Clemson isn't supposed to be one of those teams. Dabo earns the big bucks to keep the program at or above Georgia's level, and it hasn't been.
Some unwelcome history
Clemson hasn't dropped a game this badly since before the College Football Playoff era, while Georgia remains the gold standard in college football, especially in games of this caliber.
Georgia's streak
It looks like Georgia could be on pace to tie the regular-season win streak record, but watch out for that titanic clash against the new-look, Saban-less Crimson Tide.
Recent early struggles
A symbol of Clemson's recent decline has been its play in season openers, including a stretch in which the Tigers have failed to score a touchdown against Georgia under Swinney.
Highlight play
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks put out this highlight-reel interception in the game, displaying the kind of ball-tracking skills that will endear him to NFL scouts.
Dabo falling behind
Whether it's not using the portal, or not using NIL well enough, or not properly developing his roster, Swinney has clearly regressed from the days when he appeared to be building a playoff dynasty.
