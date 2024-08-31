Georgia football's Kirby Smart declines to address Trevor Etienne status
Trevor Etienne was suspended from Georgia's football opener against Clemson on Saturday, and after the Bulldogs' big win, head coach Kirby Smart declined to offer any update on the running back's current status with the team.
"We don't talk about those things," Smart told reporters in response to a question about whether Etienne's absence would be for one game or longer.
"Good try, though. Focused on how our guys played today, and that's the focus and energy I put into it. Appreciate your question."
Notably, Smart appeared to hint in pre-game comments that Etienne's suspension may last longer than one game, as relayed by ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath.
"Not necessarily," McGrath quoted Smart as saying to her question about whether Etienne would only miss one game.
"But one thing is clear: this team believes in Etienne," McGrath added, noting that he "took accountability with his teammates" and that Georgia coaches regard him as the No. 1 back.
Georgia's reserve backs ran for 169 yards in the team's 34-3 win over Clemson. Nate Frazier led the way with 83 yards and a touchdown, and Cash Jones' sole run went for a score.
Combined, the Bulldogs' rushers averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
Etienne was arrested on March 24 on charges of DUI, reckless driving, and three other misdemeanors.
In a plea agreement reached in July, prosecutors dropped the DUI charge as Etienne pleaded no contest to reckless driving and guilty to charges of underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window-tint violation.
Etienne received 12 months of probation, was fined $852, and ordered to complete a substance-abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service, and an alcohol risk reduction program.
In the wake of Etienne's suspension, Georgia would likely turn to sophomore tailback Branson Robinson. He missed all of last season as he recovered from a ruptured patella tendon.
Cash Jones averaged 7.3 yards per carry last season as a reserve, rushing 22 times for 161 yards and a touchdown, catching another TD off 11 grabs.
Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida this offseason. He had 249 carries for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 appearances for the Gators.
