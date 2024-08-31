Georgia football's Trevor Etienne suspended, will not play vs. Clemson: reports
Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne will not play in Saturday's opener against Clemson after he was suspended by the team over his arrest this offseason, according to reports.
The suspension arises from Etienne's arrest in march on DUI and reckless driving charges, although the DUI charge was later dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart had declined to say if Etienne would be suspended in comments earlier this week, but his remarks did hint that the tailback would likely not play.
Georgia football policy mandates that a player dealing with a DUI is to be suspended for at least 10 percent of the regular season, or one game minimum.
Etienne was arrested on March 24 on charges of DUI, reckless driving, and three other misdemeanors.
In a plea agreement reached in July, prosecutors dropped the DUI charge as Etienne pleaded no contest to reckless driving and guilty to charges of underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window-tint violation.
Etienne received 12 months of probation, was fined $852, and ordered to complete a substance-abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service, and an alcohol risk reduction program.
In the wake of Etienne's suspension, Georgia would likely turn to sophomore tailback Branson Robinson. He missed all of last season as he recovered from a ruptured patella tendon.
Cash Jones averaged 7.3 yards per carry last season as a reserve, rushing 22 times for 161 yards and a touchdown, catching another TD off 11 grabs.
Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida this offseason. He had 249 carries for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns in 24 appearances for the Gators.
