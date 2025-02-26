Georgia football star Mykel Williams played 'less than 60%' health in 2024
Mykel Williams was a key contributor on Georgia’s defense this past season, but the star defensive lineman revealed he played most of the year at nothing like full health.
Williams battled a lingering ankle injury all season long, and in comments at the NFL Combine said that the issue bothered him most of the time.
“It lingered the whole year. I was never healthy,” Williams said.
“I reinjured it multiple times throughout the year. I didn’t practice until the Texas game. I was messed up pretty bad... Attending meetings and going to treatment.
“After meetings, I was going to treatment trying to rehab my ankle the whole practice.”
How limited was Williams during the season?
“Less than 70 percent,” he said. “Less than 60 percent.”
Williams contributed to Georgia’s defense right out of the gate, picking up 2 tackles for loss in the Bulldogs’ rout against Clemson in Week 1.
But it was in that game that he sustained the injury that stayed with him all season.
It’s quite a statement from a player of Williams’ reputation and production. He had two multi-sack games for Georgia, both against Texas.
Williams finished his Georgia football career with 23 stops behind the line to go with 14 sacks, adding 4.5 sacks during the Bulldogs’ national title run in 2022.
