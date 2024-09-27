Georgia vs. Alabama football injury report for Thursday
Georgia has listed three players as out for Saturday’s game against Alabama, the latest SEC football availability report has shown on Thursday.
Three offensive contributors won’t suit up for the Bulldogs, including wide receiver London Humphreys, running back Roderick Robinson, and guard Tate Ratledge.
Humphreys has mononucleosis and it remains a question as to when he will be able to return to the team full-time, according to multiple reports.
Ratledge injured his ankle and knee in Georgia’s win at Kentucky two weeks ago, and underwent tightrope surgery to repair the ailment.
Robinson is yet to play this season after suffering a turf toe injury in fall camp that required surgery.
Wide receiver Sacovie White was designated as doubtful for Georgia.
Two other Bulldogs, defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall, were listed as questionable.
Williams has not appeared for Georgia since the season opener after he suffered an ankle sprain.
Another defensive lineman, Warren Brinson, is listed as probable to play on Saturday.
Alabama listed three players as probable to play against Georgia, including linebackers Jeremiah Alexander and Qua Russaw.
Running back Richard Young is also probable for the Crimson Tide.
How does the SEC football availability report work?
The initial report is released on the Wednesday night prior to an SEC game with daily updates to follow, culminating in a final injury report 90 minutes prior to kickoff of a Saturday game.
Before gameday, players are designated by their school as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out for the game.
On gameday itself, players are designated as available, a game-time decision, or out.
- Out: Will not play, 0% chance
- Doubtful: Unlikely, 25% chance
- Questionable: Uncertain, 50% chance
- Probable: Likely to play, 75% chance
Failure to properly and accurately designate a player on the availability report will subject schools to potential penalties from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offense.
