Greg McElroy eliminates SEC program from playoff conversation after Week 10 loss
The College Football Playoff picture shifted again after Week 10, and Greg McElroy made his stance clear on who’s still in the race. On Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, McElroy discussed Tennessee’s 33-27 loss to Oklahoma, calling it the end of the road for the Volunteers’ postseason hopes.
The defeat was Tennessee’s third of the season, and despite some competitive moments, McElroy said the team’s overall resume is no longer strong enough to climb back into contention. The Volunteers’ best performances, he argued, often came in losses. Oklahoma’s win, powered by defensive pressure and opportunistic special teams play, may have been the final blow to Tennessee’s College Football Playoff dream.
Behind Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer’s 239 total yards and kicker Tate Sandell’s four field goals — three from beyond 50 yards — the Sooners held off Joey Aguilar’s late push to seal the win. The result solidified Oklahoma’s playoff life while effectively ending Tennessee’s.
Greg McElroy Says Tennessee Is Out Of The College Football Playoff Race
McElroy opened his Sunday segment by addressing the shrinking playoff bubble. “Takeaway number nine, the college football playoff bubble is shrinking,” he said. “There’s 134 teams on the bubble, right? The bubble’s shrinking a little bit right now, though, isn’t it? And I think we can comfortably say at this point a handful of teams were eliminated this past weekend. Basically dead.”
He started with Tennessee, pointing out that the Volunteers’ 6-3 record and multiple conference losses make a rebound virtually impossible. “Could Tennessee potentially get back in? Maybe,” McElroy said.
“But think about the teams they would have to jump in order to get in that conversation. They’d probably have to jump an Oklahoma team that would have to lose at least one more. You’d have to jump a Bama team that has to lose two more. Things can happen, but it’s just not looking likely for Tennessee right now. I think we can comfortably remove them from the College Football Playoff this year.”
The loss was emblematic of Tennessee’s season: strong offensive flashes undone by turnovers and inconsistency. Aguilar threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns but committed three turnovers that led to 13 Oklahoma points. Meanwhile, Oklahoma capitalized with a 192-63 edge in rushing yards and a 71-yard fumble return touchdown from R Mason Thomas.
Tennessee, after a bye this week, will host New Mexico State on Nov. 15.