Greg McElroy names Big 12 quarterback who is the real deal
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy previewed Friday’s Week 1 matchup between the Auburn Tigers and Baylor Bears. The former Alabama signal-caller singled out Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson as a rising star. McElroy didn’t hold back his praise, saying Robertson is “the real deal” and predicting he could become one of the sport's "household names" by season’s end.
The 22-year-old enters the 2025 season as the country’s top returning player in QBR, at just under 84. He ranked fifth nationally in the metric last year after stepping in as the full-time starter in Week 3. With 3,071 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and an ability to add yards on the ground, he has quietly developed into one of the Big 12’s most dependable signal-callers.
Friday’s opener at McLane Stadium in Waco sets up as one of the most intriguing clashes of opening weekend. It’s the first meeting between the programs since 1976, when Baylor edged Auburn 15-14 on the road.
McElroy Breaks Down Baylor’s Advantage Against Auburn
McElroy outlined why he favors Baylor at home, pointing to Robertson’s poise and the team’s proven production. “He can hurt you with his legs. He added 230 yards on the ground last year and four touchdowns. By season’s end, he will be a household name. You got to watch this kid,” McElroy said.
The Bears ended 2024 by winning six straight regular-season games to surge into bowl season. Their offense averaged 440.1 yards and 34.4 points per game, led by Robertson, running back Bryson Washington, and receiver Josh Cameron.
All three return for the Bears this season. Washington rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 scores, while Cameron found the end zone 10 times as Robertson’s go-to target.
McElroy also pointed out Dave Aranda’s ability to scheme defenses with disguised pressures and hybrid personnel, creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks. That could be decisive against Auburn starter Jackson Arnold, who showed flashes at Oklahoma but struggled with turnovers and consistency.
Auburn’s Talent Faces Early Test On The Road
Auburn enters its third season under Hugh Freeze still chasing a winning record. The Tigers boast one of the SEC’s most talented receiving groups, with Cam Coleman and Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton leading the way. Coleman, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, scored eight touchdowns last year and projects as one of the league’s top wideouts.
The Tigers averaged 429.4 yards per game in 2024 but only managed 27.8 points, ranking 71st nationally in scoring. Their defense was solid, allowing 330.8 yards per contest, but must improve against explosive teams like Baylor.
Auburn also carries the burden of four straight losing seasons, heightening pressure for Freeze to deliver results quickly.
The Football Power Index model gives Baylor a slight edge despite Auburn entering as a 2.5-point betting favorite. The Bears won 51.8 percent of the model’s 20,000 simulations, with an average expected margin of victory of 1.9 points. That sets up a razor-thin battle between an Auburn team projecting upside and a Baylor team that has already proven itself.
A Defining Early-Season Matchup For Both Programs
Friday’s clash is more than just a season opener. For Auburn, it represents a chance to prove Freeze’s rebuild is taking hold. For Baylor, it is an opportunity to validate last year’s surge and showcase Robertson on a national stage.
McElroy summed it up by highlighting the contrast: “We know what Baylor is. They have returning production, momentum, and homehome-fieldfield advantage. Auburn has talent, but it’s a projection.”
With a prime-time kickoff on Fox and the atmosphere of a “Blackout on the Brazos,” the stage is set for one of the season’s first defining moments.
Both teams face critical follow-up games next week, with Auburn hosting Ball State and Baylor heading to No. 16 SMU. But Friday night in Waco could reveal which program is truly ready to make noise this fall.