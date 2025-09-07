Greg McElroy names emerging college football star who is 'unbelievable'
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy led into his Always College Football podcast with some big praise for a Week 2 star. McElroy, once an Alabama quarterback, certainly knows a few things about the quarterback position and big games, and he dropped some significant praise on Oklahoma QB John Mateer.
McElroy's take
John Mateer, man, we've been trying to tell you, this kid is unbelievable. He's just so much fun to watch. He was composed, he was super effective, making tons of plays not just through the air but also with his legs. He finished with 270 [passing yards] and a touchdown, couple of rushing touchdowns. He immediately extends this Oklahoma team to the point where I do think they're a Playoff contender. I do think they're a team that could be in the mix for the national championship, just because of the quarterback spot, his unique ability to extend plays and keep drives alive. It allows Oklahoma to kind of dictate the tempo of the game, dictate the pace of the game.- Greg McElroy
Mateer's stardom
Two weeks into the SEC season, it's safe to say that John Mateer might be the league's biggest star. A transfer from Washington State, Mateer outshone highly-touted freshman Bryce Underwood in Saturday's 24-13 win over No. 15 Michigan. Mateer's final numbers were 21 for 34 through the air for 270 yards, a score and an interception. On the ground he added 74 yards and two more scores on 19 carries.
Oklahoma headed into the season with coach Brent Venables on a hot seat after posting two losing seasons in the past three years. But nabbing Mateer from Washington State after the departure of incumbent QB Jackson Arnold to Auburn has given a boost to the Sooner offense in the program's second season in the SEC. Oklahoma could jump into the top ten of tomorrow's AP poll.
Mateer had spent a couple seasons on the bench at Washington State become coming on strong in 2024, throwing for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns while running for 826 yards and 15 more scores on the ground. Praise like that from McElroy is flowing in steadily around the OU passer, who has shifted the SEC landscape immediately.