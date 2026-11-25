ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes No. 13 Iowa can crash the College Football Playoff, and the Hawkeyes' path starts Friday against a Nebraska team that just knocked Ohio State out of the race.

On his Always College Football podcast, McElroy said the 9-2 Hawkeyes are "sitting there in prime position to maybe steal a spot in the College Football Playoff." He also gave them an outside chance to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

Can Iowa make the playoff?

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Iowa climbed two spots to No. 13 in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings, its highest spot of the season. The Hawkeyes earned it with four straight wins, capped by a 34-17 win at Illinois. They also got help from a chaotic weekend that saw UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State all lose.

Iowa's résumé holds up better than its record suggests. It beat Michigan in the Big House and won at Washington with backup quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski under center. Now the Hawkeyes sit ahead of Indiana and have two ways into the field.

The cleaner route runs through Indianapolis, where a Big Ten title would make Iowa an automatic qualifier. Iowa (6-2 Big Ten) has to beat Nebraska and get help. Indiana and Oregon both losing would do it. A UCLA loss would open up more paths, and McElroy picked USC to beat the Bruins in a game UCLA can't afford to lose.

Iowa's defense carries the case

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The Hawkeyes own the nation's No. 1 scoring defense. They allow 2.5 yards per carry and have given up just two rushing touchdowns all season, the fewest in the country. Three of their last four opponents scored 10 points or fewer.

That's the formula Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has leaned on for two decades. Since 2005, he's 111-13 when his team holds opponents under 17 points. He also has no plans to chase style points, saying a staff that ran up the score for the committee "could be grounds for firing."

The offense keeps it simple. Quarterback Hank Brown has 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions, and Iowa splits carries between LJ Phillips and Xavier Williams since leading rusher Kamari Moulton suffered a season-ending injury against Minnesota.

Can Nebraska play spoiler again?

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Nebraska (7-4) enters at No. 25 after a 31-28 win over Ohio State, its first appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings since 2016. It's also the first time the two teams have met with both ranked.

Ferentz called Nebraska a "very good team right now" that is "playing outstanding football." Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has 21 touchdown passes and more than 500 rushing yards. The Huskers also lead the nation in third-down defense, allowing conversions on less than 26% of tries.

McElroy still expects the Iowa defense to win out. He picked the Hawkeyes 20-7, noting Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is 8-45 when his team scores fewer than 21 points. The Huskers have scored 17 or fewer in all four of their losses.

"Iowa's defense is the kind that turns momentum from the opposing team into punts," McElroy said.

Nebraska and Iowa kick off Friday at noon ET on CBS from Kinnick Stadium.