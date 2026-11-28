Michigan and Ohio State had to be separated twice before the first snap of The Game, as players clashed again on the opening kickoff Saturday at Ohio Stadium about an hour after a pregame shoving match in the end zone.

Michigan senior safety Nico Andrighetto hit Ohio State kickoff returner Devin McCuin after McCuin signaled for a fair catch, drawing a late-hit penalty and pulling both teams together in another scrum.

What happened on the opening kickoff?

Michigan and Ohio State players have to be separated on the first play of the game.



The Game has already KICKED OFF! pic.twitter.com/veLpi4UPjZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 28, 2026

Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith added to the scene by hurling a football into the stands during the scrum. The penalty set the tone for a sloppy first drive by Michigan's defense, and the Wolverines were flagged several times as the Buckeyes marched down the field.

Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey kept the drive moving with completions to Nate Roberts. Running back Bo Jackson caught a pass along the sideline and was ruled down at the 1-yard line, then ran it in on the next play to give Ohio State a 7-0 lead with 11:32 left in the first quarter.

The extra shoving didn't stop there. After Jackson's touchdown, Ohio State offensive lineman Austin Siereveld drove Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles into the turf.

Pregame shoving match near the tunnel

The greatest rivalry in all of sport is underway.



The chirping begins, don’t tell me this game means nothing. pic.twitter.com/9wKNQ7izUD — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 28, 2026

The first confrontation came a little more than an hour before kickoff, when players and coaches in warmup gear met near the visiting tunnel. No punches appeared to be thrown, but there was plenty of yelling and finger-pointing before the groups were pulled apart. On a fan video, a commentator says Michigan's players "ran out of the tunnel and went over there" before the two sides met.

These teams have a history of fights. After Michigan's 13-10 upset in Columbus in 2024, Michigan players tried to plant a flag on the Block O and a brawl broke out. Ohio State spokesman Dan Hedman said "multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray," and the Big Ten fined both schools $100,000.

In 2013, a fight after a second-quarter kickoff in Ann Arbor got three players ejected, so officials have reason to keep a close watch on special teams the rest of the day.

Why does The Game still matter for Ryan Day?

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Neither team is playing for a title. No. 21 Ohio State came in at 7-4, and Michigan is 6-5 in head coach Kyle Whittingham's first season. It's the first time since 1959 that the rivals have entered The Game with at least nine combined losses. Whittingham said in the summer that a rivalry "can be intense and emotional without the hatred factor," but his players haven't played that way so far.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has more on the line. The Buckeyes won 27-9 in Ann Arbor last November to end a four-game losing streak, but Michigan had won its last two trips to Columbus. Former Ohio State coach and Fox analyst Urban Meyer dismissed talk about Day's job this week. "No chance," Meyer said. "Stop with that."

Smith made a promise of his own at Skull Session before his likely final game at Ohio Stadium. "I promise you we are walking off that field victorious," Smith told the crowd at St. John Arena. A win would give Ohio State victories in back-to-back games in the series for the first time since 2018 and 2019.