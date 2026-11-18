ESPN college football reporter Heather Dinich touched off SEC bias accusations against the network Tuesday night after pointing to a new College Football Playoff metric to explain the conference’s grip on the latest top 25.

Nine SEC teams landed in the committee’s third rankings, and Dinich tied that haul to a new data point on ESPN’s reveal show. “There’s a new metric that [the CFP selection committee] is using this year,” she said. “And it measures conference strength, through league games only.”

What is the new CFP metric?

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Dinich first reported the addition in September, calling it an “inside baseball” type stat that would “help separate teams in the SAME LEAGUE with similar records.” The CFP calls it the Strength of Conference Enhancement, but the committee hasn’t made public how the number is calculated or weighted.

On Tuesday, the longtime playoff reporter said the metric “is coming into play later into the season here” for the SEC. Then she pointed to the bottom of the rankings. “If you look all the way at the bottom, all the way down to Ole Miss at number 25, that’s number one in the committee’s strength of schedule, which we don’t usually see,” Dinich said.

That’s where the logic falls apart for most viewers. Every league game produces one win and one loss, so a measure built only on conference play can’t show whether the SEC’s middle tier beat anyone outside the league. The SEC has earned some benefit of the doubt on depth, but a hidden formula that keeps rewarding 6-4 teams invites suspicion.

Fans call out ESPN and SEC

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Awful Announcing posted the clip to X, and most replies zeroed in on the league-games-only detail. “Through league games only? Hey, we went 0.500 in our league! Hey, so did we! SEC, we did too, but our losses were really good,” one fan wrote in a reply that topped 20,000 views. Another asked, “How do you measure conference strength in league games only? They obviously all go .500.”

Others wanted to see the math. “All leagues finish .500. Release the formula,” one reply read. Another added, “A metric that mysteriously isn’t public information.”

The rest went after the network. “LOL. Heather, just say ESPN being in the same bed as the SEC has an influence. It’s ok,” one fan wrote. Another mocked the reasoning: “Since we think all SEC teams are good, even loser SEC teams are good.”

That suspicion isn’t new, since ESPN pays the SEC roughly $3 billion over 10 years for its top football package. Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell wrote, “Not even hiding it.” Analyst Bud Elliott asked, “How are you measuring the strength of a conference if you’re not using the nonconference games.”

Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss rankings draw scrutiny

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All four 6-4 teams in the committee’s top 25 come from the SEC: No. 21 South Carolina, No. 22 Oklahoma, No. 24 Florida and No. 25 Ole Miss. Meanwhile, 9-1 Liberty is still unranked, and No. 17 Boise State is the only Group of Six team in the rankings.

Texas climbed to No. 5 at 8-2 even though both of its losses came against that 6-4 group, including a 27-24 home loss to Florida on Oct. 17. Alabama held at No. 3 despite a 26-10 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide’s best wins also lost value last weekend when Kentucky, LSU and South Carolina all lost.

A week ago, committee chair Hunter Yurachek said the Tide were “No. 1 in record strength, No. 1 in schedule strength.” A conference metric that lifts Alabama’s SEC opponents only pushes those numbers higher. ESPN was also already taking heat after Nick Saban took aim at last week’s rankings.

The committee releases its fourth rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 24, ahead of Selection Day on Sunday, Dec. 6.