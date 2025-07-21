Ex-BYU star Jake Retzlaff verbally commits to Tulane for 2025 season: report
Former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has given his verbal commitment to Tulane to play the 2025 college football season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Tulane spent a week vetting Retzlaff, and had its Title IX office examine the case that resulted in the quarterback withdrawing his name from BYU.
Retzlaff will join the Tulane football team as a walk-on player and compete for the starting quarterback job as the program opens fall camp in the near future.
Tulane’s coaches told Retzlaff during his recruitment that there was no guarantee he would earn the starting quarterback role and that he would have to earn the position, per the report.
Now he looks to make a good impression in a Tulane quarterback room that saw incoming transfer TJ Finley arrested this past spring.
Darian Mensah was Tulane’s starter last season, but transferred to Duke this offseason after leading the program to the AAC Championship Game.
Tulane went 9-5 in head coach Jon Sumrall’s debut last season, coming off a 23-4 stretch the previous two years under Willie Fritz, who departed to become head coach at Houston in 2024.
It emerged in recent days that Retzlaff intended to transfer away from BYU after he was found to have violated the school’s honor code and was facing a likely suspension.
Retzlaff admitted to having premarital sex after he was accused of sexual assault in May as part of a civil lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed in late June.
BYU’s strict honor code forbids students from having sex outside marriage, which would likely result in Retzlaff receiving an expected seven-game suspension from the football team.
Rather than serve a penalty that would amount to more than half the regular season, the quarterback will just look for another school to play for in 2025.
Although it appeared Retzlaff would enter the transfer portal, which he was allowed to do after the spring deadline as a graduate, it was reported that BYU would not let him do so.
“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and step away from the BYU Football program,” Retzlaff said in his own statement.
“BYU has meant more to me than just football. It’s been a place of growth -- spiritually, mentally, and physically. I’m grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who’s supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I’ve made in Provo will always be a part of me.”
He added: “That said, I’m excited to turn the page and embrace the next chapter. My journey is far from over -- and I’m more motivated than ever to keep chasing my goals.”
The quarterback threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, running for 417 additional yards and scoring 6 more times. He threw 12 interceptions.
