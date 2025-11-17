James Franklin pressured to make decision on ACC head coach opening
Virginia Tech’s head‑coaching vacancy, created after the school moved on from Brent Pry earlier in the college football season, has come down to one clear preference in recent days: former Penn State coach James Franklin.
Multiple outlets report that Franklin has been Virginia Tech’s primary target and that talks between the two sides have continued to make progress.
However, on Sunday, the situation took a turn when On3’s Pete Nakos reported that the Hokies are pressing for a decision before the end of the regular season, and that “they need a final decision from Franklin soon.”
Otherwise, if a deal doesn’t get done, Jon Sumrall (Tulane) and Bob Chesney (James Madison) are the two names to watch, says Nakos.
A healthy mix of candidates has reportedly been vetted by Virginia Tech in recent weeks, but the most frequently mentioned names are Franklin, Sumrall, and Chesney, with Franklin at the top of the list.
Franklin was fired by Penn State on Oct. 12 after a 3-3 start to the season, ending a long Penn State tenure that included a 2024 College Football Playoff appearance and an overall record of 128-60 (.681 winning percentage).
Despite nearly a dozen bowl appearances in just as many years and multiple finishes inside the top 10, it wasn’t enough for Franklin to keep his job.
Since his dismissal, Franklin has been linked to several openings, but he and Virginia Tech have been in reported talks in recent days, with both sides described as mutually interested.
While the Hokies want a resolution soon to preserve recruiting momentum and finalize staff and portal plans, Franklin has leverage because he remains a high‑profile candidate with multiple suitors.
Aside from Virginia Tech, he has been linked to openings at LSU, Arkansas, and Auburn, among others.
For Virginia Tech, a Franklin hire would instantly provide a respected, veteran manager who can open recruiting pipelines and help the program return to relevance in the ACC.
For Franklin, Virginia Tech offers a chance to remain in the Power Five and rebuild a program set to invest in its future.