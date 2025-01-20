Jeremiyah Love injury update: Notre Dame RB's status vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love will be at 95 percent capacity in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State, according to ESPN.
Love admitted to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel that he was about 75 or 80 percent ready in the semifinal round with the lingering effects of a knee injury, but the time off has improved his condition.
Love has worn a knee brace over the last few games, but may not have to on Monday night.
The star tailback said the brace would be a game-time decision in the title matchup, but either way, he feels prepped and fully ready to go.
“It’ll be a game time decision for me,” Love said of the brace in comments to Sirius XM. “I feel really good with my knee without the brace, and it’ll just be a game time decision.”
“The brace is great, you know,” he added. “It gives me that extra security, gives me that extra confidence in my knee, but I don’t really think that I need it going into this game, because it feels great wherever I’m practicing and all that.”
Love has been integral to Notre Dame’s success on the offensive side of the ball this season.
The tailback has 1,112 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns while averaging an elite 7.1 yards per carry, catching another two touchdowns off 26 grabs.
But he sustained an injury to his knee in the regular season game against USC and appeared to aggravate the condition in the first round game against Indiana and the quarterfinal against Georgia.
Love sported the brace for the semifinal game against Penn State, and was limited to 46 yards rushing in the victory.
“It was a big adjustment when the game first started,” Love admitted of the brace.
“I feel like it kind of restricts me, like as far as, like, my speed and my mobility and stuff like that. But as the game went on, it kind of loosened up.
“I kind of gained more confidence in my knee. Felt more comfortable with it... I kind of just said, just do it. Whenever I hurdle somebody, if they catch my leg, they catch my leg. If they don’t, they don’t. So it’s a huge leap of faith, literally.”
Ohio State is an 8.5 point favorite against Notre Dame in the National Championship Game, according to the updated lines at FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
-
More from Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame prediction: Who has the edge?
How Ohio State can beat Notre Dame and win the national title
How Notre Dame can beat Ohio State and lift the trophy
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame score prediction by expert football model
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams