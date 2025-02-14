Ex-Texas WR Johntay Cook arrested again on new charges
Former Texas and Washington wide receiver Johntay Cook is in trouble with the law again, just over a week after being arrested on other unrelated charges.
This time, Cook has been arrested for marijuana possession of less than two ounces, according to arrest records in Grayson County, Texas.
That development comes after the wide receiver was booked into the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth on Feb. 4, according to public records.
At that time, Cook was charged with a pair of misdemeanors with theft and interfering with public duties.
Cook was a former four-star recruit, but he’s been unable to establish himself in the collegiate ranks either with the Longhorns or the Huskies.
He originally pledged to Texas in the same recruiting class as quarterback Arch Manning, but failed to catch on with the offense.
Cook then abruptly left the Texas program, and although head coach Steve Sarkisian declined to give any details, noted that the decision was mutual on both sides.
“We have nothing but respect for him and his family,” Sarkisian said at the time. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Cook visited Florida before committing to Washington on Dec. 28, but it was soon reported that he was no longer with the program for undisclosed reasons.
The wide receiver had 16 catches for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns in 19 games with the Texas program, and he won a state championship with DeSoto in 2022.
Cook's status for the 2025 football season remains unknown as spring practice is set to kick off around the country over the next few weeks and months.
Now, with two arrests to his name in a little more than a week, we'll see if Cook gets any serious interest from a program.
