Jon Gruden emerges as sudden favorite for college football HC job
Jon Gruden has never been shy about saying he wants back in coaching, and has strongly hinted that he would be interested in taking a job in college football, particularly one in the SEC, and it seems bettors are entertaining that idea this week.
Gruden has suddenly emerged as a favorite to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to the latest figures from the prediction market Kalshi.
Bettors suddenly like Gruden's chances
The former NFL head coach has seen his odds of being named the Razorbacks’ next head coach leap by 20 times just over the last couple of hours on Tuesday from just 1 percent to over 23 percent, signaling a sudden flurry of interest in the likelihood of his taking over the program.
Gruden remains in a neck-and-neck race with two other contenders for the position, namely two of the most successful Group of Five coaches who have their schools in playoff contention.
Eric Morris of North Texas and Ryan Silverfield of Memphis are right behind Gruden on the Kalshi leader board, and the situation appears very fluid as bettors are taking an interest in all three.
Brett Favre weighs in
One noted football luminary who has given his endorsement for Gruden to take a head coaching job in college football is former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.
“I’ve always said Jon Gruden is one of the sharpest minds in football. His energy, passion, and love for the game are a perfect fit for the SEC,” Favre said in an X post earlier this year.
He added: “Wouldn’t be surprised to see him land somewhere like Arkansas. I could see Gruden being a spark for that program.”
Gruden wants back in coaching
Gruden hasn’t been shy about reminding people that he remains in touch with the game, and that he is still interested in taking a head coaching position somewhere.
“I absolutely love football,” Gruden said to ESPN’s Pardon My Take recently.
“I love it, and it’s pretty much all I have. I have an office, for the people who don’t know, I’ve got a server in there. I just put a lot of money into a server that collects all the film and allows me to study them.”
He added, notably: “Who knows what will happen, but I’m preparing myself as always to coach. But behind the scenes, we’re getting plenty of football, I promise you.”
Gruden would 'die to coach in the SEC'
Gruden did not mince words back during the offseason when he told a group of SEC supports just how much he wants to get back into the game, especially in this conference.
“The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again,” Gruden told listeners during a speaking engagement with the Georgia Bulldogs program.
“I’m being honest with you. I do not bulls--t, either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f-cking love it.”
Would Arkansas love it? The general trend seems to still regard Gruden as a long shot for any college football position, but that won’t stop speculators from looking to make it happen.
