Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has been in Diego Pavia’s corner since the ex-Vanderbilt quarterback’s draft stock started sliding last spring, and the Barstool Sports personality wasted no time backing him again after Columbus made him the UFL’s top pick.

The Columbus Aviators selected Pavia No. 1 overall Wednesday night at the first in-person draft in UFL history, and Gruden quickly posted a video message on X telling the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up, “I know you’re going to go out there and crush it.”

What did Gruden tell Pavia?

DIEGO PAVIA LET’S GO YOUNG MAN!



Let’s show the world what you can do! https://t.co/wl8or0qe2m pic.twitter.com/RSpN2eEesZ — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) November 19, 2026

Gruden’s full message praised the league and threw in a nod to his own coaching past:

“Hey Diego, just saw you got picked No. 1 overall in the UFL draft. I love that league. I think it’s a great opportunity for you. I know you’re going to go out there and crush it. And just remember, we’re here down at the Fired Football Coaches Association if you ever need us. But go Aviators and go do your thing, man. We’re rooting for you. Congrats.”

Gruden started the Fired Football Coaches Association, a football think tank for current and former coaches, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired him following the 2008 season. The invitation was a joke, but his support for the undersized passer has held steady for months.

Gruden hosted Pavia on his QB Class show in March and said, “If you don’t like Diego Pavia, you just don’t like football.” When Pavia signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Gruden posted, “Congrats, Diego!! It’s go time!”

Diego Pavia’s road to Columbus

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2014 to go undrafted, and his time in Baltimore lasted less than three months. The Ravens waived him on July 23 to make room for veteran center Ethan Pocic, so the dual-threat quarterback never took a preseason snap.

In October, Pavia announced that his agent, Malki Kawa, was negotiating with the UFL. League co-owner Mike Repole had been courting Pavia publicly for months, and on Wednesday he announced the pick himself and warned Pavia he’d be demanding.

“Diego, I’m going to be tougher on you than Bill Belichick was on Tom Brady,” Repole said.

Why does the UFL fit Pavia?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spring football gives Pavia something the NFL never offered him, which is a clear path to a starting job. Columbus went 3-7 in its first season and missed the playoffs, so the New Mexico native gives the Aviators an immediate answer at quarterback.

Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record in 2025, the first double-digit win season in program history. He threw for more than 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns and won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

His ability to extend plays and gash defenses on designed runs should carry over quickly in the UFL. A big spring would give NFL scouts new film to weigh against the concerns about his height and maturity that kept him from being drafted.

The No. 1 pick gives Columbus exclusive negotiating rights, so the Aviators still need to sign Pavia before he can play a snap in 2027.